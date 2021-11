U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin landed in Bahrain Friday at the start of a Middle East trip that will also take him to the United Arab Emirates. In Bahrain, he will speak at the annual International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Manama Dialogue, where he will "reaffirm the U.S. resolve to advance and strengthen enduring defense partnerships and commitment to the long-standing U.S. leadership role in strengthening regional security and stability," according to a Pentagon press release.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 9 HOURS AGO