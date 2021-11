Vases from the lapponi series, tapio wirkkala for venini, 1966. © tapio wirkkala, by siae 2021. open to the public on the island of san giorgio maggiore, the tapio wirkkala at venini and toni zuccheri at venini exhibitions recount the murano experiences at le stanze del vetro. curated by marino barovier, the twin showcase is the project of fondazione giorgio cini and pentagram stiftung. visitors follow the footsteps of the two great designers present at the venini furnace during its most transformative years in the second half of the 1960s particularly. the strong personalities, paired with unique skills, produced new models that responded to the new minimalist requirements of the world of design at the time, without compromising the use of color.

