The bathroom. The one place we can go for some 'me-time or hide from the kids. Either way, it deserves some love and attention. After all, you don't want to be having a bath in an outdated space. There are lots of styles you can adapt to the bathroom, and one of the most important things to consider is the floor. But which is the best option? The answer, laminate flooring.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 8 DAYS AGO