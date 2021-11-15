ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

PET Bottle Market Price Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast To 2021-2026

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest report by IMARC Group, titled "PET Bottle Market Price Trends : Global Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", finds that The global PET bottle market reached a volume of 13.1 Million Tons in 2020. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) is a durable thermoplastic polymer resin that is made from...

Industry 4.0 Revolution Propelling Motion Control Adoption across Europe During Forecast Period 2021-2031

250 Pages Motion Control Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Motion Control to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.
Mine Detection Systems Market is Projected to Grow to USD 6.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2%

According to a research report "Mine Detection System Market by Application (Defence and Homeland Security), Deployment (Vehicle Mounted, Ship Mounted, Airborne Mounted and Handheld), Technology, Upgradation (OEMs and MROs), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Mine Detection Systems market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 5.2 billion in 2021 to USD 6.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2% in terms of value during the forecasted period.
Educational Travel Market- A Comprehensive Study by Key Players: Bright spark, Topdeck, Exodus Travels

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Educational Travel Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are STA Travel, Intrepid, CONTIKI (U.K.) HOLDINGS LTD, Topdeck, Exodus Travels, Bright spark, WORLD CHALLENGE EXPEDITIONS LTD, NST TRAVEL GROUP LTD & Lindblad Expeditions etc.
Dairy Processing Equipment Market: Growth Opportunities and Recent Developments

According to the report "Dairy Processing Equipment Market by type (Pasteurizers, Homogenizers, Mixers & Blenders, Separators, Evaporators & Dryers, Membrane Filtration Equipment), Mode of Operation (Automatic and Semi-Automatic), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Dairy Processing Equipment Market size is estimated at USD 9.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2026. The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors which include the rising production and consumption of milk and other dairy products along with increased automation in dairy product manufacturing.
Copper Clad Laminate (CCL) and Prepreg Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Copper Clad Laminate (CCL) and Prepreg Market 2021-2027. A New Market Study, Titled "Copper Clad Laminate (CCL) and Prepreg Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. Description. This global study of the Copper Clad Laminate (CCL) and Prepreg market offers an overview of the existing...
Almonds Market set for explosive growth | Patrocinio Lax, Treehouse, Select Harvest

The Latest released survey report on Global Almonds Market aims to deliver an in-depth outline regarding the trends and market development scenario to outpace market with relevant strategies. To drive profitable and sustainable growth, Almonds manufacturers need to develop strategies to appeal to consumers and leverage technology to enhance end users experience. A wide list of manufacturers are considered in the survey with company profiling of Valley Harvest Nut, Blue Diamond, Patrocinio Lax, Treehouse, Select Harvest, Panoche Creek Packing, Bapu Farming Co., INC, Harris Woolf California Almonds, Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds, Diwakar Retail Limited., Sran Family Orchards & Waterford Nut Co.
Industrial Cloud Platform Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Schneider Electric, Honeywell, Rockwell Automation

The industrial cloud platform refers to a customized cloud system for a specific industry to accommodate the operatory, business, regulatory, security and other aspects of the industry. Industrial cloud platform market has high growth prospects owing to increasing automation in the manufacturing and industrial sector. Further, increasing focus of market players on technological developments in the cloud computing technology and increasing demand from the emerging economies owing to growing industrialization expected to drive the demand for industrial cloud platform over the forecasted period.
Mobile Marketing Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | Intel, Harman, Secunet

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Mobile Marketing Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Secunet AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Escrypt Embedded Systems, Intel Corporation, NNG Software Developing And Commercial Llc., Karamba Security, Argus Cyber Security, Intel Corporation, Harman International Industries, Inc., SimpleTexting & Cisco Systems Inc. etc.
Shell and Tube Heat Exchanger Market, Size, Share, Evaluation, 2021-2028

The Global Shell and Tube Heat Exchanger Market is estimated to reach at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2021-2028). A shell & tube heat exchanger consists of tubes mounted inside a cylindrical shell to exchange heat of two fluids. The fluids have tendancy to flow in a parallel or cross-flow direction and can be single based on the arrangement. These exchangers have a simple design, low maintenance cost and robust characteristics. Shell & tube heat exchangers are very popular and commonly found in industrial use. This is mainly due to their versatility. A shell and tube exchanger consists of a shell, tube bundle and two heads or caps at both ends of the shell. The shell & tube exchangers are generally of 3 types: Fixed tube sheet exchangers, U-tube exchangers and Floating header exchangers. The selection for the type of heat exchanger is made based on the following factors: selection of fluids to the shell-side and tube side, selection of shell type, selection of front end and rear end header types and selection of exchanger geometry.
Soy Flakes Market Growing Demand to Boost the Market Growth | CHS,Harvest Innovations, Tianwei Biotechnology, Vippy Industries

Global Soy Flakes Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Soy Flakes market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Soy Flakes market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Meal Replacement Products Market 2021 Global Industry to Reach US$ 11 Billion and Growing at CAGR Of 7.64% By 2027

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Meal Replacement Products – Global Market Report 2021-2027". Meal Replacement Products Market is valued approximately at USD 11 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.64% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Meal replacement products are the food and beverage products consumed as an alternative for solid meals. These products contain essential nutrition required by the body. The global Meal Replacement Products market is being driven by increasing popularity of weight management plans due to prevalence of obesity. According to Statista, there has been increase in prevalence of obesity among adults aged above 20 in the U.S. from 30.6% in 2016 to 31.7% in 2018. Another important driving factor is the rising product launches. For instance, in June 2021, Arla Food Ingredients had launched three new solutions for meal replacement products with the range of whey protein and micellar casein ingredients for ready-to-drink beverages, high protein bars and protein shakes.
Need For Efficient Medical Devices Has Fueled Demand Of Bronchial Blocker Devices Market - Scrutinized in the New Fact.MR Analysis

The Recent study by Fact.MR(leading business and competitive intelligence provider) On global Fogarty vascular embolectomy catheter market Survey study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of Bronchial blocker Devices market as well as the factors responsible for such a Bronchial blocker Devices Market growth.
Aerospace Industry Trigger Demand For Gas Turbine Compressors Market In Coming Decade

A Fact.MR Report on Gas Turbine Compressor Market projects the global revenues By 2027. The study has identified the segments that are expected to contribute major shares to the revenues during this period. The assessment majorly covers major technology trends, key investment pockets, research and development projects, and key impediments...
Fast Moving Consumer Goods Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Johnson & Johnson, Pepsi, Coca Cola

Historically, population growth and gains in consumer spending have increased. FMCG here plays a vital role in the changing in consumer need and habits are changing. Fast moving consumer goods also known as consumer packaged goods, refers to those products that are sold quickly and consumed on regular basis. The most common things in the list are toilet soaps, detergents, shampoos, toothpaste, shaving products, shoe polish, packaged foodstuff and household accessories. The term even extends to certain electronic goods. These items are meant for daily or frequent consumption.
Flowers and Plants Logistics Market To Witness Superb Growth | Deutsche Post, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, DB Schenker

The latest launched report on Global Flowers and Plants Logistics Market delivers a transformation framework to understand how megatrends affect industry growth, taking into account the major disrupting forces creating uncertainties for every organisation in the Flowers and Plants Logistics. Based on these outcomes, HTF MI outline plan for these volatile scenarios considering companies such as Kuehne+Nagel, Deutsche Post, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, DB Schenker & FedEx.
CNG Vehicles for Passenger Vehicles Type Segment are Estimated to be the Most Lucrative Market - Fact.MR Study

250 Pages CNG Vehicles Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of CNG Vehicles to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.
Smart Watches Market To See Stunning Growth | Bong, EZON, Apple Watch

The latest research on "Global Smart Watches Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
