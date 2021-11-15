ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Peak Wind Gust Of 77 MPH Recorded In SE Wyoming Sunday

By Doug Randall
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While southeast Wyoming residents are used to wind gusts in the 45 to 50 mph range, Sunday was pretty windy even by our standards. The Cheyenne Office of...

K2 Radio

65+ MPH Gusts to Impact Travel in SE Wyoming Thursday-Friday

Another round of strong wind is expected to blast southeast Wyoming Thursday evening through Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. A High Wind Watch is in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 2 p.m. Friday for the northern Snowy Range foothills, including Elk Mountain and Arlington, and southwest Platte County, including Bordeaux.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Have You Seen The Path Of Honor In Fort Washakie, Wyoming?

The Wind River Reservation in Central Wyoming is America's 7th largest reservation with nearly 27,000 people from the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribes living there. The reservation is full of history that dates back to well before Wyoming was an official State. A noteworthy historic location is the burial...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Border War Operation Was Success in Wyoming

During the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation on Saturday, November 6, law enforcement agencies made 224 traffic stops, arrested three impaired drivers, and made two arrests for controlled substances in Laramie and Albany Counties. Since 2015, law enforcement in Wyoming and Colorado have teamed up as part of a...
WYOMING STATE
Arlington, WY
Rawlins, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Wyoming State
Laramie, WY
K2 Radio

More Travel Restrictions In Wyoming On Friday

More travel restrictions are in place as the southeastern portion of the state is under a high wind warning. According to the National Weather Service, sustained winds in southeastern Wyoming can be between 35 and 45 mph on Friday. Gusts as high as 65 mph are possible. As a result,...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

70 MPH Winds Possible In Parts Of SE Wyoming Today

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued high wind warnings for some areas of southeast Wyoming until 11 p.m. today [Nov. 11]. ''The High Wind Warning has been extended until 11 PM MST Thursday for the Arlington and Elk Mountain area along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. Occasional wind gusts up to 55-60 MPH will remain possible this evening and overnight, with more persistent high winds developing by early Thursday morning with gusts up to 70 MPH possible through the day. In addition, a High Wind Watch has been issued for Thursday afternoon and evening for the northern Nebraska Panhandle. Be prepared for hazardous travel conditions, particularly for those driving light weight and high profile vehicles including campers and tractor trailers."
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Stretches of Wyoming Highways Closed To Some Vehicles

Stretches of multiple Wyoming highways have closed to certain vehicles as high winds roll through the state. According to the National Weather Service, parts of southeastern Wyoming are currently under a high wind advisory. The advisory includes the I-80 corridor in parts of Carbon, Albany and Laramie Counties. Meanwhile, the...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Previously Big Road Closure in South Cheyenne is Open Once Again

There is construction happening all over Cheyenne! As it seems that fall is construction season this year, there are closed lanes and streets all over downtown Cheyenne and the rest of the city. However, one of the big ones in south Cheyenne just opened up. Could we be finally seeing the end of construction season?
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Incredibly See 1300 Bison Rounded Up Across Wyoming State Line

The American Bison is one of the most mesmerizing animals on the planet. Their size, strength, speed and physical features are incredible. At the end of September every year the public is invited to an event just across the Wyoming state line at Custer State Park in South Dakota for the Buffalo Roundup and Arts Festival. During the roundup, Cowboys and Cowgirls roundup and drive the nearly 1300 bison to make sure the herd is strong and healthy, then the crew remains working the herd for the next month.
WYOMING STATE
