Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution physicist Anthony Kirincich has made a specialty of studying the conditions necessary for offshore wind power to succeed in the United States and was the lead author in a new white paper on the topic. In this interview with the Bulletin’s Dan Drollette Jr., Kirincich talks about what the United States can and cannot learn from Europe, long the world leader in this form of renewable energy. He describes the difficulties that must be taken into consideration for a successful offshore wind farm and what the emergence of this form of infrastructure could mean for the US environment and the economy. He also peers into his crystal ball, speculating about what the future may hold—including, possibly, floating wind farms in the middle of the ocean.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO