NEW JERSEY – As temperatures begin to fall, FirstEnergy Corp. customers can take steps to manage their energy use while keeping warm. Cool temperatures can often lead to rising energy usage for customers as the need for heat increases and HVAC systems strain to keep up with higher demand. While customers are unable to control the weather, there are several things they can do to keep their homes warm without relying solely on their home’s heating unit.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO