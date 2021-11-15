New ASTM Standard for CX-PE Pipe Fittings

The probability distributions introduced in this article generalize what is known as infinite convolutions of centered Bernoulli or Rademacher distributions. Some of them are singular (examples are provided), and these probability distributions have an infinite number of parameters, resulting in unidentifiable models. There is an abundant literature about particular cases, but typically quite technical and hard to read. Here we describe more diverse models including generalized random harmonic series, yet in simple terms, without using advanced measure theory. The concept is rather intuitive and easy to grasp, even for someone with limited exposure to probability theory.
