6 Cleveland Landmarks You Didn’t Realize Are On The National Register Of Historic Places

By Nikki Rhoades
 3 days ago

You can tell a lot about the culture of an area via its history. While a trip to the local library or a quick Google search can answer many questions, it seems like driving around and spotting historic structures often raises more questions. Today, we’re going to take a deep dive into the history of some of Cleveland’s most historic buildings… some of which you may not even realize are on the National Register of Historic Places. Take a look:

1. Zion Lutheran Church & School
2. Woodland Cemetery
3. Phillis Wheatley Association
4. Warszawa Neighborhood District
5. Wade Memorial Chapel
6. Hannes Tiedemann House

These fascinating destinations are some of Cleveland’s most historic buildings. Have you visited any of these local landmarks? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments!

Address: 2074 E 30th St, Cleveland, OH 44115, USA

Address: Woodland Cemetery, 6901 Woodland Ave, Cleveland, OH 44104, USA

Address: Phillis Wheatley Association, 4450 Cedar Ave # 1, Cleveland, OH 44103, USA

Address: Slavic Village, Cleveland, OH 44105, USA

Address: Wade Memorial Chapel, 12316 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106, USA

