Diversity in the Supply Chain is More than Just Words

Supply chain resilience is front and center in today’s global economy. Disruptions caused by transportation, labor and material availability are causing companies to scrutinize their supply chain to ensure their products move faster, safer and more cost effectively. While companies seek to improve their supply chain resilience, they’re also feeling the pressure from consumers to increase sustainability and reduce their environmental impact in every aspect of their operation. A new approach to your supply chain packaging can help tackle both these monumental challenges. Reusable plastic packaging for the supply chain can help ease the flow of product for many trips. And, at the end of its service life, it can be recovered, recycled and reprocessed right back into supply chain packaging. Truly, a circular solution.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO