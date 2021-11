Digital transformation is a never-ending project, warned Olivier Vansteelandt, CIO at Axa Luxembourg and Axa Wealth, at a recent event. Speaking at the MuleSoft Financial Services Summit, Vansteelandt described the steps his IT function needed to take to transition to an IT department for digital transformation. “I like to bridge the gap between IT and business,” he said. “These are two worlds that don’t understand each other very well.”

