Amazon will stop accepting payments using Visa credit cards in the UK from January next year, as card fees remain “an obstacle” to providing the best prices. The decision, which will not affect Visa debit cards, was a response to what Amazon sees as overly high transaction costs. Amazon said these should be coming down, but remain higher and are even increasing. It will stop accepting Visa credit card payments in the UK on 19 January.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO