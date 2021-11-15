ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch Taylor Swift’s new music video for ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ with Miles Teller

By Arusa Qureshi
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Swift has shared her new music video for ‘I Bet You Think About Me’, which has been co-written and directed by actress Blake Lively. The clip, which you can view below, stars Whiplash actor Miles Teller and sees Swift showing up to an ex-boyfriend’s wedding. The video also features a...

www.nme.com



