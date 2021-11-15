ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Attorney General Miller honors five Iowans as Consumer Protection Heroes; one man is from Exira

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago

(Des Moines) Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller honored five Iowans for their efforts to stop the abuse and fraud of their fellow community members during the office’s inaugural Consumer Protection Hero recognition ceremony today in the Iowa Capitol Rotunda.

The AG’s Consumer Protection Hero award was created to shine a spotlight on the work everyday citizens do in their communities. Whether these individuals use their knowledge of scams to educate the public or recognize when others may be the target for scams or financial exploitation, they are heroes in the eyes of the AG’s Consumer Protection Division.

One individual recognized was Scott Kilmer of Exira. Scott Kilmer was driving a customer to a bank in West Des Moines in early 2020. The trip wasn’t out of the ordinary for the Yellow Cab driver, but as their conversation continued, it was apparent something was amiss. The 83-year-old woman was preparing to withdraw $38,000 from her account and transfer it to someone she didn’t know. She received a call from a man claiming to be with the IRS, urgently telling her a family member needed funds to pay a bill or he’d be sent to jail. Kilmer knew this was the hallmark of a scam. He and a bank representative spoke with the woman and convinced her she was being scammed. Kilmer then notified the Attorney General’s Office, providing information about those who attempted to scam the woman.

The others recognized include Randy Meier of Clinton, Jeanne Scheer of Wheatland, and Carla Houston and Wendi BeLieu of Des Moines.

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office is accepting nominations for the 2022 Consumer Protection Hero awards.

Nominations of those who act to protect their community members from abuse and fraud can be made online.

The 2022 Consumer Protection Hero recognition ceremony will be held in the spring of 2022. Details of the ceremony will be released at a later date.

(Pictured (l to r): Randy Meier, Carla Houston, Attorney General Tom Miller and Scott Kilmer.)

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Federal Panel Deliberating Challenge Of Governor’s Mask Mandate Ban

(Des Moines, IA) A three-judge federal panel is deliberating a challenge of Governor Kim Reynolds’ mask mandate ban. Reynolds backs a parent’s right to choose whether or not their child needs to wear a mask at school. Iowa’s law banning mask mandates for state schools is on hold until the court decides. The governor’s office filed an appeal of a temporary injunction with the U-S 8th Circuit Court. Reynolds signed the bill into law last May, but it was put on hold when the A-C-L-U sued the governor. Schools have been allowed to implement mask mandates since then.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Union Negotiator for John Deere Ankeny Workers Dies of COVID

(Ankeny, IA) The lead negotiator for the U-A-W local that represents employees at John Deere’s plant in Ankeny died of COVID the day after the strike at Deere and Company ended. The death of Curtis Templeman was announced late Thursday on the Facebook page for UAW Local 450. A post says Templeman had what he thought was the sniffles, but found out he had COVID. The Des Moines Register reports Templeman was hospitalized at the beginning of November and he told a reporter he planned to participate in last week’s contract talks by phone from the hospital. The union praised Templeman’s “selfless service” during negotiations and said he held on long enough to see the contract with Deere had been ratified.
ANKENY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Marshalltown Woman Loses Cases In Civil, Criminal Court

(Des Moines, IA) — A federal judge has dismissed a Marshalltown woman’s lawsuit against that city’s police department. That means Holli Lillibridge has lost in civil and criminal court. She accused police of roughing her up while they were executing a search warrant two years ago. The court decided the police did nothing wrong during the confrontation that left Lillibridge with significant bruises. She got into trouble when her husband was charged with sex abuse. During his trial – where he was acquitted – she took photos of Marshall County Attorney Jennifer Miller’s home. That led to the confrontation as police arrived to seize her phone.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ernst challenger Greenfield named to USDA post in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced the appointment of former U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield to serve in a top agriculture position in Iowa. Greenfield, the Democratic nominee who lost to Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst last November, was named Thursday as Iowa director of rural development. The position is in the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She will serve as the chief executive officer of the program that offers loans, grants and loan guarantees to help create jobs and support economic development.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Wheatland, IA
City
West Des Moines, IA
City
Exira, IA
City
Clinton, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
Western Iowa Today

Former Iowa Governor To Serve As “Ambassador-In-Residence” At Drake

(Des Moines, IA). — Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad will be “ambassador-in-residence” at Drake University, meeting with students and planning to host a yearly conference about U-S and China relations. Branstad was President Trump’s Ambassador to China and he graduated from Drake’s law school 50 years ago. Branstad, the nation’s longest-serving governor, has just turned 75. His office on the Drake campus is in the law library.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Sheriff: Iowa couple’s death ruled a murder-suicide

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a married Iowa couple’s deaths were a murder-suicide. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s office said officers were called on Nov. 7 to investigate a domestic disturbance at a home east of Council Bluffs. They found 83-year-old Bonnie Rankin dead of a gunshot wound. Her husband, 86-year-old Harvey Rankin, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound. He died Tuesday. Sheriff’s Sgt. Jim Doty said the investigation determined the couple died from a murder-suicide and the investigation has been closed.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

State Tax Breaks Approved For Northwest Iowa Soybean Plant

(Des Moines, IA) — A state board is approving tax breaks for a project that will expand a soybean processing plant in northwest Iowa. Ag Processing, Incorporated — known as AGP — plans to spend more than 71-million dollars to upgrade its facility in Sergeant Bluff. The improvement will speed up the crush rate of soybeans. A-G-P also has refineries in Sergeant Bluff that process vegetable oil and soybean oil. The company was formed in 1983 when Land O’Lakes, Boone Valley Cooperative Processing Association and Farmland Industries merged their soybean processing assets into a single company.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#Iowans#Ag#Yellow Cab
Western Iowa Today

USDA Rural Development Invests $11 Million in Rural Community Infrastructure across Iowa

(Willard, Mo.) United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small today announced that USDA is investing $222 million to build and improve critical community facilities in 44 states, Guam and Puerto Rico. This community infrastructure funding will benefit nearly 2.5 million people in rural communities. It also includes $132 million to support health care, food security, and emergency response services for more than 850,000 rural residents in 37 states.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Marne Elk Horn accepts $4.5M award to expand fiber internet further in western Iowa

(Area) In the next several years, underserved Internet customers in western Iowa will be served with Marne Elk Horn fiber Internet after the company completes fiber projects in the region. The company announced today that they have accepted the $4.5 million grant award from the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant program, which was announced in September, as well as the locations of the fiber projects they will be doing.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Coe College Alumni, Students Protest Treatment Of Longtime Black Trustee

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — Coe College alumni and students are protesting the treatment of a longtime Black trustee after he submitted his resignation. Darryl Banks served on the Board of Trustees for four decades, but he stepped down last month after David Hayes was named the school’s president. Banks says he shared diversity and inclusion concerns at a board meeting last month and came under attack, with one trustee accusing him of lying and board leaders calling him dishonest when he complained. Another trustee, Minnesota lawyer Alan Anderson, resigned last month while pointing to the way Banks was treated.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ex-Cedar Rapids Pharmacist Pleads Guilty to Diverting Drugs For Personal Use

(Cedar Rapids, IA) A former Cedar Rapids pharmacist is pleading guilty to federal charges for diverting controlled substances for his personal use. Thirty-five-year-old Brandon Iacobo of La Crosse, Wisconsin, admitted to diverting hundreds of drugs from January through November 2020 while he was the pharmacist-in-charge. Prosecutors say Iacobo falsified controlled substance cycle counts in the pharmacy’s inventory and shorted customers’ tablets from their prescriptions. In 2016, a California administrative law judge determined that “Iacobo lacked continued ability to perform the duties of a licensed pharmacist” and found his pharmacy license should be revoked.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
IRS
Western Iowa Today

Iowa virus cases lead to rise in hospitalizations, ICU cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State data shows hospitalizations, people in intensive care and deaths from COVID-19 are all up in Iowa. The information released Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health data says 544 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 123 who are in intensive care. The latest report posted 102 deaths, which the agency says occurred between Sept. 15 and Nov. 11. The state is now reporting 7,268 deaths. Iowa is 15th in the nation for the death rate in the past week with 3.1 deaths per 100,000 people.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Department Of Education Offers Reasons For Enrollment Decline

(Des Moines, IA) — The pandemic and the tight labor market are cited as two of the main causes for a drop in community college enrollment in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Education’s Community College administrator Jeremy Varner says, “Our enrollment at our 15 community this fall is down about one-point-six percent from the prior year — bringing us to about 82-thousand students,” Varner says. National enrollment at community colleges is down about five-point-six percent. The Des Moines Area Community College saw the largest decrease in students at around 11 percent, followed by North Iowa Area.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Auditor Sand presents Cass County with a PIE Award

(Atlantic) Auditor of State Rob Sand presented Cass County with a Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) Award this (Thursday) afternoon. The winners were originally announced on March 14th, Pi Day. Cass County tied with Iowa County for Best Performing County, Middle Fifth in Population. Auditor Sand made good on his...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cost Of Typical Thanksgiving Dinner Up By 14% This Year

(Des Moines, IA) The Farm Bureau’s annual survey of items used for a traditional Thanksgiving feast found a 14 percent increase in cost compared to last year. Iowa Farm Bureau economist, Sam Funk, says they based the cost on a meal for ten people. “That amount was 53 dollars and 31 cents,” he says. The price of the meal centerpiece turkey was up an average of one dollar, 50 cents. Some people canceled the big holiday gathering last year, but plan to return to the tradition this year — and that comes as he says the supply of turkeys is down by about four percent.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 628 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, November 10 through Wednesday, November 17. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 307 additional positive tests in Pottawattamie County, 34 in Crawford...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Survey shows continued growth in rural economy in November

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey of bankers in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states suggests rising economic growth in the region, but confidence in the economy’s future continued to drop. The overall Rural Mainstreet economic index rose in November to 67.7 from October’s 66.1. Any score above 50 suggests growth. The survey’s confidence index, which reflects bank CEO expectations for the economy six months out, sank for the fifth straight month to 48.4 in November. That’s the lowest level since August of last year and down from October’s 51.8. Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.
ECONOMY
Western Iowa Today

Investigators say Villisca man killed in crash north of Fremont

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says an Iowa man was killed in a crash north of Fremont. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 77 when a van rear-ended a semitrailer near the intersection of the highway and a county road. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the driver of the van, 32-year-old Anthony Branam, of Villisca, Iowa, died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the semi was not injured. The crash closed a stretch of the highway for about three hours.
NEBRASKA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy