Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter: Fight date, UK start time, how to watch, odds and undercard tonight

Terence Crawford defends his WBO welterweight world title against Shawn Porter in a blockbuster Las Vegas bout in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Crawford has long been considered one of boxing’s best pound-for-pound fighters, having unified the belts at 140lbs before moving up a division, but has struggled to lure top-calibre opponents into the ring at welterweight, despite holding one of the four recognised belts since June 2019.

He last fought in November 2020, when he stopped Briton’s Kell Brook in four rounds, but Porter will arguably represent the toughest opponent of the 34-year-old’s career.

A two-time former champion at 147lbs, Porter lost his WBC title via a split decision against Errol Spence Jr in 2019 but has never been knocked out in a decorated professional career and boasts victories over the likes of Danny Garcia, Yordenis Ugas and Adrien Broner.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the fight:

When is it and what time will the fight start?

The bout will take place on Saturday 20 November at the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas, meaning the fight will not start until around 4am on Sunday morning for UK fans.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The fight will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena from 2am.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Who is on the undercard?

Esquiva Falcao vs. Patrice Volny

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Hassan N’Dam

Raymond Muratalla vs. Steven Ortiz

What are the odds?

Crawford: 1/6. KO: 6/1. Decision: 10/11

Porter: 9/2. KO: 10/1. Decision: 7/1