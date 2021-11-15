Wind shelter for livestock

DENVER (CBS4) – Do I need to water my yard when it’s this dry in Colorado during the fall and winter? If you want to ensure your trees, shrubs, perennials and grass maintain healthy root systems and thrive next spring, then the answer is yes. According to a variety of sources, including Colorado State University Extension, fall and winter watering during pro-longed dry periods will help your landscape stay healthy. Newly planted grass, trees, plants and shrubs are most susceptible to damage but established landscapes need a good drink of water too. You only need to water about two times a month,...

COLORADO STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO