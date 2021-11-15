BMatt’s Monday musings

Discussions of what the future holds for the College Football Playoffs began heating up again last week, as the committee begins deciding what the new playoffs will look like when the current contract expires. One model that was discussed is a 12-team playoff where the six highest-ranked conference champions would get in, as well as six at-large teams. This format would ensure the highest-ranked non-power 5 teams would get in, which if that format was used this year it most likely would be Cincinnati. My gut feeling is many fans would be okay with this, but don’t think for a minute that the SEC is going to sit still for this. Commissioner Greg Stanky said as much when he pointed out that Florida, which was ranked 7th last year after narrowly losing an SEC championships game to eventual champion Alabama should get in before “…we put in a 20th, 17th, or 16th ranked conference champion” Furthermore, some leagues, including the ACC, are pushing for an eight-team playoff where all Power 5 champions are automatically included. I have a lot of mixed feelings on a lot of this but understand one thing – the real power brokers in college football will do whatever is necessary to ensure their interests will come first and “being fair” or “providing more access to the little guys” is going to be about number 4,567 on their list of priorities…

