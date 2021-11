BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A rising country singer from Mechanicsville, Maryland is to make his debut on one of country music’s most famous stages — The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. “The opry I think for any country artist is basically like the super bowl,” said the singer, Sam Grow. On Nov. 27, Grow is performing at the historic venue during its Saturday Night Opry show when both new talent and country star legends come together for a weekly performance. For Grow, it is a dream come true. “My dad took me down when I was 14 years old and the first thing he drove...

MECHANICSVILLE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO