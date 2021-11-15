ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

All 40 Colors of These Bamboo Sheets with 87,000 Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale at Amazon

By Jessica Leigh Mattern
marthastewart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon has released a surprising number of early Black Friday deals and they include discounts on tons of popular home items, like these "incredibly soft and comfortable" sheets. LuxClub's bamboo sheets are one of Amazon's best-selling bedding sets, and this weekend, shoppers can get them for under $40. Every...

www.marthastewart.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

These Walmart Black Friday deals start at 7 p.m. ET tonight, earlier for Walmart Plus members

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday sales early this year. Starting later today -- Wednesday, Nov. 3 -- the retailer will have its first big Black Friday sale. And we know what many of the specific prices will be, because Walmart leaked its own sales ahead of time. Here's how this week's sale will play out, and what we know about upcoming Walmart November sales, too.
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
SPY

Amazon Is Already Offering Major Black Friday Discounts — Shop the Best Ones Now (Updated)

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, stores seem to be on the same page as us, and some are starting their Black Friday sales early. Like, October early. Amazon has launched a pre-Black Friday sale that they call “Black Friday-worthy deals,”...
INTERNET
The Independent

Black Friday home and kitchen deals 2021: Best early discounts on Shark, Gtech, KitchenAid, Dyson and more

The countdown to Black Friday – aka, the biggest shopping event of the year – is officially on. The big day is now just one week away, but a number of brands and retailers have already started to tease out early deals, from Very, AO and Shark to Boots, Superdrug and, of course, Amazon, meaning now really is the time to get out your shopping list. The annual sale bonanza seems to get bigger and longer every year, with more retailers joining in on the action and slashing prices on everything from alcohol and games consoles to mattresses and...
SHOPPING
marthastewart.com

Williams Sonoma Is Slashing Prices Ahead of Black Friday—Here's What You Should Buy Right Now

It really is the most wonderful time of the year—especially if you're someone who delights in online shopping. Lots of retailers are already bringing out the Black Friday sales, including The Home Depot, Nordstrom and Amazon. Now Williams Sonoma, home to just about all of our favorite kitchen brands, is joining the pack with a massive selection of early Black Friday deals on Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad and more.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Bedding#Bamboo#Rave Reviews#Luxclub#Amazon Com
People

Amazon's New Deals Are Here — Including Sales on Revlon's Hair Dryer Brush with 254,000 Five-Star Ratings

If you're hoping to start your holiday shopping early this year, you're in luck. Amazon dropped very early Black Friday sales this week — and both the assortment and savings are huge. The deals hub is packed with more than 10,000 markdowns, and savings are as steep as 70 percent off. Popular electronics, kitchen appliances, fashion finds, and holiday gifts are all included, not to mention big brands like Apple, Lodge, Le Creuset, Eureka, and others.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Well+Good

Jennifer Lawrence’s Favorite Beanie Is Only $17 on Amazon, and Has 95,000 5-Star Ratings

With Old Man Winter knocking at our door, the time to update our winter wardrobe draws near. Chances are, that means dropping big bucks on new cold-weather essentials. Tried-and-true winter staples, like a premium down parka or a pair of sturdy, waterproof snow boots, cost a pretty penny, but are worth it in the long run. The one item you need this winter that won't drain your bank account but will make sure you feel toasty? This $17 beanie so warm, stars like Jennifer Lawrence and Kasey Musgraves rock it regularly.
Food & Wine

10 KitchenAid Tools That Are Perfect for Thanksgiving Prep—All on Sale at Amazon

There might still be weeks until you need to start defrosting your turkey, making your cranberry sauce, and smashing your cooked potatoes, but Thanksgiving prep calls for more than just getting your ingredients ready. Any good home cook knows how helpful it can be to have the best tools when you're prepping a large dinner, and Thanksgiving might call for more gadgets than any other holiday. Think meat thermometers, basters, can openers, and mashers, and if you don't have any of these items or are missing some in your kitchen, thankfully there's no better time to gather them.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: Black Friday Has Already Begun — These Are the Best Early Sales at Amazon, Target and More (Updated)

The holiday shopping season is already well underway. Though Black Friday doesn’t officially start until the day after Thanksgiving, online and brick-and-mortar retailers have already begun offering deals on Apple products, smart home devices, toys, small electronics, home goods, fashion, jewelry, beauty and other gift-ready items. Amazon and Target have been offering some of the best early Black Friday deals since the beginning of October, and other retailers (including Nordstrom) are kicking off their holiday savings events this week. When does Black Friday start? Black Friday begins Nov. 26 and Cyber Monday starts on Nov. 29, but many sales will continue through the...
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

This $13 Amazon Steal Will Make You Ditch Your Butter Knife — and It Has More Than 2,000 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Warm, buttered toast is one of life’s great pleasures. Yet, for having just two simple ingredients, it’s surprisingly easy to mess up. If you’ve ever tried spreading cold butter on toast, pancakes, waffles, or a muffin, you’ve probably been left with a cascade of crumbs and inconsistent chunks of butter. Luckily, if you’re not a fan of leaving butter out at room temperature (or zapping it in the microwave), there’s a little tool that can make cold, hard butter soft and spreadable with a single swipe. This multi-functional stainless steel butter spreader has an edge that’s lined with small holes that create tiny curls of butter that soften immediately. So you can take your butter straight from the fridge without fear of tearing a hole in your favorite toasted treats again.
RECIPES
HuffingtonPost

Breville Smart Ovens Are On Major Sale On Amazon

Ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, many retailers are releasing early deals that will only be around for a limited time. On Amazon, several of Breville’s smart ovens are up to 36% off. If you’re an air fryer connoisseur or new to the world of smart cooking gadgets, then now is the time to take advantage of these sales, as they end on Monday, Nov. 15.
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Some of the best board games of all time are on sale at Amazon ahead of Black Friday

Who doesn't love a good board game? Especially at Christmas. There's nothing quite like getting cozy with your family or friends and battling it out on the board. And, right now, you can pick up some of the best board games of all time for less, ahead of Black Friday. Amazon is currently offering a discount on a range of brilliant board games, meaning you can pick up Catan, Ticket to Ride, and Pandemic - plus much more - at a discount right now. (Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for deals in your region)
HOBBIES
Real Simple

These Are the Softest Sheets I've Ever Slept On—and They're on Sale

My favorite part of the day has always been slipping into bed, which is why I've always been so picky about my bedding. I've tried pretty much every type of sheet imaginable, from eucalyptus options to airy linens, but I've always found crisp cotton percale sheets to be the most comfortable—until I discovered the Purple SoftStretch Sheets.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy