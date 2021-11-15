All 40 Colors of These Bamboo Sheets with 87,000 Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale at Amazon

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Warm, buttered toast is one of life’s great pleasures. Yet, for having just two simple ingredients, it’s surprisingly easy to mess up. If you’ve ever tried spreading cold butter on toast, pancakes, waffles, or a muffin, you’ve probably been left with a cascade of crumbs and inconsistent chunks of butter. Luckily, if you’re not a fan of leaving butter out at room temperature (or zapping it in the microwave), there’s a little tool that can make cold, hard butter soft and spreadable with a single swipe. This multi-functional stainless steel butter spreader has an edge that’s lined with small holes that create tiny curls of butter that soften immediately. So you can take your butter straight from the fridge without fear of tearing a hole in your favorite toasted treats again.

