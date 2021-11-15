ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Carlson returns Tues. Nov. 16th

By KVI Staff
 5 days ago

John Carlson: Advancements In Snack Science

So I’m making one of my rare visits to The Fickle Peach when my pal Willow tosses me what looks like a pack of microwaveable popcorn. I don’t say it very sincerely, though, wishing he’d tossed me a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken instead. But then I glance at the...
MUNCIE, IN
LISTEN: John Carlson Show, Nov10th--6am hour

6am hour -- Happy 246th birthday to the US Marine Corps, Bellevue and Seattle schools abruptly shutdown Friday classes because too many teachers want a 4-day weekend, the decision by teachers to turn Veterans Day into a 4-day weekend shows that teachers are over-playing their hand with parents, inflation hits a 31-year high in the U.S. in October, a kidnapped 16 year-old girl uses a hand signal from a Tik Tok video to indicate she's in danger, are masks about to be made permanent by progressive politicians and public health officials?, more examples of liberals who can't give up the lockdown, don't be surprised if masks become permanent requirements, the Kenosha WI murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has not gone as expected for the prosecution, KVI's Lars Larson weighs in on the surprising moment from a prosecution witness this week.
SEATTLE, WA

