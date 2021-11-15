ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Verdict Reached In Trial Of Labor Leader John Dougherty, City Councilmember Bobby Henon

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A verdict has been reached in the federal corruption trial of labor leader John Dougherty and Philadelphia City Councilmember Bobby Henon. The verdict will be read at 1:30 p.m. The jury on Friday...

philadelphia.cbslocal.com

WHYY

Bobby Henon quietly returns to City Council after his conviction in bribery trial

Three days after a federal jury convicted him of bribery and conspiracy, City Councilmember Bobby Henon participated in his first legislative session in more than a month. But over the course of the roughly two-hour meeting on Thursday, there was not a single mention of Monday’s high-profile verdict, which also saw a jury convict powerful labor leader John “Johnny Doc” Doughtery.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillytrib.com

Dougherty, Henon conviction a blow against corruption

A powerful Philadelphia labor leader and a City Council member were found guilty of conspiracy charges Monday in a corruption trial that will have a significant impact on local politics. Prosecutors said labor leader John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty kept Councilmember Bobby Henon on the payroll to help his union keep...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
San Francisco Chronicle

City Hall corruption scandal: Former S.F. building inspector, building commissioner indicted

A former San Francisco senior building inspector and former city building commissioner were indicted in federal court Tuesday on charges of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and committing honest services wire fraud, records show. Rodrigo Santos, a former building commissioner, asked his clients to make charitable contributions to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Philly

How Councilmember Bobby Henon’s Conviction Could Bring Changes To Philadelphia’s City Council

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Changes may be coming to City Hall after labor leader John Dougherty and City Councilmember Bobby Henon were found guilty in their federal bribery and corruption trial. Henon worked for IBEW Local 98 since the mid-1990s and kept that job after being elected to City Council in 2011. Now, some councilmembers are saying members shouldn’t be allowed to keep their second jobs. “We have this long history of corruption that was playing out right in front of everyone,” Dr. Charles Gallagher, with La Salle University, said. Philadelphia politics playing out once again. This time, Henon was found guilty, along with Dougherty,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bobby Henon
inquirer.com

3 reforms to prevent another Bobby Henon-Johnny Doc debacle | Opinion

This week, as IBEW Local 98 business manager John Dougherty and Councilmember Bobby Henon were convicted on federal corruption charges, Philadelphians got an in-depth lesson on the inner workings of Philadelphia politics and the corruption it sows in our government. The brand of politics exposed by this trial unfortunately isn’t...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
inquirer.com

All you need to know about the Bobby Henon and Johnny Doc convictions

A years-long federal investigation into powerful Philadelphia labor leader John Dougherty and three-term Councilmember Bobby Henon ended with guilty verdicts for both men on most charges in their bribery trial. Dougherty, widely known as Johnny Doc, helped steer the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98 into a 4,700 member...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
inquirer.com

Bobby Henon should resign his City Council seat now | Editorial

The jury has spoken. City Councilmember Bobby Henon has been convicted on nine counts in a federal bribery trial. How much longer will he continue to get his taxpayer-funded paycheck?. After a six-week trial, Henon was convicted Monday on nine counts in a federal bribery trial tied to his work...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Philadelphia City#Bribery#Corruption#Eyewitness News#City Council#Cbsphilly Com#Cbsn
inquirer.com

Why many Philly politicians still don’t want to talk about the convictions of ‘Johnny Doc’ and Councilmember Bobby Henon

The convictions of labor leader John Dougherty and City Councilmember Bobby Henon on corruption charges sent shock waves through Philadelphia’s political and labor communities. But in a sign of the men’s longtime clout, many local elected officials were unwilling to speak publicly about the verdict Monday as they sorted through...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
inquirer.com

Labor leader John Dougherty still has more legal problems

Labor leader John Dougherty was convicted Monday on most charges in his public corruption trial, and his legal problems are far from over. The longtime leader of Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and one-man center of gravity in city and state politics faces at least two more trials in the coming months. And the feds aren’t done with City Hall, either.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
inquirer.com

Video of John Dougherty leaving court after guilty verdicts

John Dougherty leaves court after a jury convicted him on eight counts. All told, the jury convicted Dougherty on eight counts, including conspiracy and honest services fraud, but acquitted him on three honest services fraud counts.
LAW
inquirer.com

What John Dougherty’s guilty verdict may mean for his powerful local and his future in the labor movement

With the Monday conviction of John Dougherty in his federal bribery trial, it’s almost certain that he will lose his $297,661-a-year position at IBEW Local 98, where he made himself into arguably Philadelphia’s most high-profile, politically influential labor leader. Federal law prohibits anyone who is convicted of bribery, among other...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

