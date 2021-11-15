ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kettering excavations to begin in search for teen missing since 2000

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44s339_0cxK7U9k00
Sarah Benford was last seen in Kettering, Northamptonshire, on 6 April 2000.

Detectives are to begin digging an area of land in connection with the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl from a care home more than 21 years ago.

Sarah Benford was last seen in Kettering, Northamptonshire, on 6 April 2000, before a murder inquiry was launched three years later.

Northamptonshire police said they would begin excavating a 70-metre by 70-metre area in the town after receiving “significant intelligence”.

A number of suspects have been arrested since Sarah’s disappearance, and searches have been conducted in Kettering, London and Wales but nobody has ever been charged.

On Monday, following intelligence obtained by the force’s major investigation team, searches are set to begin on an area of open space land in the Valley Walk area of Kettering.

The site will be sealed off until the excavation, expected to last two weeks, is complete.

The force said specialist search teams will be assisted by forensic archaeologists, and penetration radar equipment will be deployed to assess any movement on the section of land under investigation.

Dozens of officers will provide scene guard support throughout the dig and the area will be screened off from the public while the search is happening.

Det Supt Joe Banfield, who is leading the Northamptonshire police operation, said: “We have received significant intelligence which has pointed us to this site as a possible area of interest.

“Sarah went missing more than 21 years ago now, but we have never given up trying to find her body and, potentially, tracing her killer or killers.

“We have informed Sarah’s family and they are supportive of the operation being carried out today. We will be in close contact with them as the excavation unfolds, but we request that members of the media do not try to contact them.

“Clearly someone out there knows what happened to Sarah all those years ago and we would urge anyone with new information to contact us on 101 or, in confidence, via the Crimestoppers hotline on 0800 555111.”

Police have said people with information relating to Sarah’s disappearance should contact them quoting incident number 359 of 10/11/2021.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Kyle Rittenhouse has walked free. Now it’s open season on protesters

Kyle Rittenhouse – the armed white teenager whose mother drove him from Illinois to Wisconsin to allegedly “protect” local businesses from anti-racism protesters in Kenosha, whereupon he shot and killed two people and injured another – has been acquitted of all charges. I don’t think anyone who has followed the trial even casually will be surprised by this verdict. After the various antics by the elected judge, which seemed to indicate where his sympathies lay, and the fact that the prosecution asked the jurors to consider charges lesser than murder, the writing was on the wall.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northamptonshire Police#Excavation#Kettering
Bakersfield Now

Police search for missing teen last seen six days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating a missing runaway juvenile. Aniyah Lee was last seen on November 9th, 2021 in the 700 block of Vine Street. Lee is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away. Lee is...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
wbrc.com

Officials search for missing Talladega teen

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Talladega County Sheriff’s office is searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on November 4. Breanna May Weaver was last seen leaving her home in Talladega and has not returned since. Breanna is 5′1″ about 145 lbs with...
TALLADEGA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Sarah Benford: Police 'positive' search will find missing girl's body

The police officer overseeing a search for the body of a teenage girl who went missing more than 20 years ago said he remained "positive that we will find her". Northamptonshire Police is looking for Sarah Benford's body in Kettering. A murder investigation was launched after Sarah went missing from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTVQ

London Police searching for missing teen, family offering reward

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Authorities in London are searching for a missing teenager. According to a post on the London Police Department’s Facebook page, Skylar Segraves, 15, was last seen at the McDonalds on South Laurel Road on Nov. 6 around 6 p.m. Segraves is 5’5″ tall, weighs close to...
LONDON, KY
k105.com

Meade Co. teen missing since November 6

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenager. Police said 17-year-old Laura L. Boley was last seen on the night of November 6 at approximately 9:30 at a relative’s home in the Flaherty/Vine Grove area. Laura stands five feet, nine inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She...
MEADE COUNTY, KY
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cleveland police search for missing teen

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing teen. Renee Paul-Ragland, age 16, is missing from her home in the 1700 block of Clarkstone Avenue since around November 9.  Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call investigators at 216-621-1234.
CLEVELAND, OH
Shore News Network

Philadelphia teen missing since Monday

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old Missing Juvenile Nahir Sivels. He was last seen at 1:45 P.M., on Monday, November 8th, 2021, on the 37XX block of North 18th Street. He is 5’8″, 215 lbs., black hair, brown eyes and medium brown complexion. He...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHIO Dayton

Kettering police seek help finding missing teen

KETTERING — Kettering police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl who left home without her medication. Ja’Briona Bush was last seen at her Kettering home around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 4. “Ja’Briona may be with friends in the area of the Cornell Meat King Supermarket in...
KETTERING, OH
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO searching for woman missing since February

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance to find a missing woman last seen in February. Billi Jo Yocum, 36, is about 5 foot, 3 inches and weighs 155 pounds. She has blond hair and green eyes. Anyone with information about Yocum’s whereabouts should contact the KCSO at 661-861-3110...
BBC

Claire Holland: Search for Bristol woman missing since 2012

Police have started a major search for a woman missing since 2012. Claire Holland, 32, from Lawrence Weston in Bristol, was last seen on the evening of 6 June, the day after the Queen's Diamond Jubilee weekend. Avon and Somerset Police said they now had reason to believe her disappearance...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

56K+
Followers
32K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy