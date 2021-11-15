ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News On Fire, 11/15: The Flames Blank The Senators, Lots Of Fines For Bad Behavior, Pacific Division Round Up

By markparkinson14
 4 days ago

-New documentary highlights the oldest minority hockey club in North America. -Alex Goligoski will have a lighter wallet after a high stick. -Flames blank Ottawa 4-0,...

Kings blank COVID-strapped Senators, 2-0

Jonathan Quick made 34 saves for the 55th shutout of his NHL career and the visiting Los Angeles Kings won their seventh straight game, 2-0 against the short-handed Ottawa Senators on Thursday. Quick is second among active goalies in career shutouts behind Marc-Andre Fleury of the Chicago Blackhawks (67). Anze...
Game 15 Preview and Open Thread: Calgary Flames @ Ottawa Senators

First and foremost, if you want to go into this gameday simply riding the high from last night’s victory over the insufferable Penguins then absolutely do that. As we’ll see, Calgary has a massive statistical advantage in just about every category over Ottawa and they don’t have a COVID outbreak in their lockerroom on top of countless other injuries, and they had yesterday off. By all accounts I would pencil this in as a scheduled loss for Ottawa.
Dan Vladar Deserved Better, Flames Fall 2-1 in Overtime To Maple Leafs

Calgary Flames 1 - Toronto Maple Leafs 2 (OT) 10-10-9-2 (31) Shots 13-13-7-4 (37) 3rd: CGY 4:55- Kylington (Gaudreau), TOR 12:54- Nylander (Kerfoot) OT: TOR 2:32- Matthews (Nylander) Ugh. The Flames may never win in overtime this season and that’s not some wild, panicked statement. It’s just the truth. Calgary...
Flames blank Senators for first win of road trip

Elias Lindholm had a goal and an assist and Dan Vladar made 27 saves for his first career NHL shutout as the Calgary Flames defeated the host Ottawa Senators 4-0 Sunday. Andrew Mangiapane, Matthew Tkachuk and Nikita Zadorov also scored for the Flames, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Anton...
The Flames Visit Another Covid Depleted Team, This Time It’s Ottawa

TV: TVAS, SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960. The Flames head to Ottawa this afternoon for a showdown with the struggling Senators. Not to be outdone, the Flames aren’t playing their best hockey either. After a torrid start to the season, the Flames have cooled off lately, dropping five of their last six games. The one upside to this losing skid for the Flames is that they’ve been able to pick up a point in three of those loses by failing in overtime. The downside to all this futility is that the LA Kings and Anaheim Ducks has come roaring back in the Pacific Division and the Edmonton Oilers have continued to win, so the Flames have dropped a bit in the standings. Yes, it’s early, but Calgary needs to get it together and start playing better hockey and beating the teams they need to take care of. And that starts this afternoon.
NHL postpones 3 games amid Ottawa Senators virus outbreak

The NHL postponed three Ottawa Senators games on Monday amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team, the first time any North American major professional sports league has been hit by rescheduling this fall because of the coronavirus. Games scheduled for Tuesday at New Jersey, at home Thursday against Nashville and...
HOTN: Matthew Tkachuk Makes The Senators Pay

The Flames took care of business in Ottawa this afternoon, blanking the Senators 4-0. This was a BADLY needed win as the Flames had been having a tough go of it lately. Yeah, it’s the Senators and they were down 12 players due to Covid and injuries, but you still have to play AND beat who’s on the ice in front of you. They did not do that against San Jose and it looks as if they learned their lesson.
Flames Look To Sweep The Flyers Away For The Season

Odds: Calgary (-110) Philadelphia (-110) O/U: 5.5. Last Meeting: 10/30- Calgary Flames 4 - Philadelphia Flyers 0. The Flames will look to stretch their winning streak to two games and sweep the season series from the Flyers this evening in Philadelphia. Calgary was able to end a small losing skid...
Backlund fined $5,000 for actions in Flames game

NEW YORK - Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for cross-checking Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny during NHL Game No. 236 in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Nov. 16, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident...
Sabres blanked by Flames 5-0 at KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves for his fifth shutout, Andrew Mangiapane had two goals and an assist, and the Calgary Flames beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Thursday night. Markstrom’s five shutouts in 13 starts lead the NHL and is a career high. Calgary also got two...
Dominant Second Period Sends Flames To 5-0 Victory Over Buffalo

14-9-10 (33) Shots 8-8-11 (27) 1st: CGY 10:30- Gaudreau (Tkachuk/Tanev) 2nd: CGY 1:42- Mangiapane (Kylington/Tanev), CGY 13:58- Tkachuk (Gaudreau/Lindholm), CGY 14:59- Mangiapane (Backlund/Zadorov), CGY 15:35- PPG Gaudreau (Monahan/Tkachuk) 3rd: None. Oof. That about sums it up for the Buffalo Sabres. The Flames came into Buffalo Thursday night and absolutely throttled...
The Morning After Buffalo: Want A Win? Get A Shutout

NHL Standings - Recap. -Road Warrior: Andrew Mangiapane scored two goals last night, giving him 12 on the season, which leads the Flames. He now was 11 goals on the road, which is tops in the NHL as well. -Gaudreau Keeps Climbing: Johnny Gaudreau had two goals and a helper...
HOTN: Oliver Kylington With A Slick Backhander

Calgary Flames 1 - Toronto Maple Leafs 2 (OT) It’s a shame the night ended the way it did for Flames defenceman Oliver Kylington because his goal to open the scoring was a thing of beauty. Kylington had a costly turnover that led to Toronto’s tying goal, but we’re not going to let that overshadow his beautiful marker from Johnny Gaudreau. Kylington and Gaudreau worked a sweet little give and go early in the third period and Kylington would wait out Jack Campbell and deposit a backhander past the Toronto keeper to give the Flames a 1-0 lead.
The Tinderbox, Ep. 64: The Flames Road Woes, Jarome Iginla and The Whacky Pacific

We’ve got another jam packed episode of The Tinderbox today as Mark and Michael discuss all that’s going on in the Flames Universe currently. If you like this podcast you can download it on Spotify, iTunes and Google Podcast. Episode 64, Hosted By: Mark & Michael. -Recap of Flames and...
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ SENATORS

FLAMES (7-3-4) @ SENATORS (4-9-1) 3 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (15) Goals - Andrew Mangiapane (9) Senators:. Points - Drake Batherson (16) Goals - Batherson (7)
The Morning After Ottawa: Dan Vladar Was ON in Ontario

NHL Standings - Recap. -Vladar, Pretty Good In Ontario: Dan Vladar collected his first ever NHL shutout last night with a 4-0 blanking of the Ottawa Senators. The Flames backup stopped all 27 shots that came his way to earn his third victory of the season. Vladar went 1-0-1 in his trip through Ontario, stopping 64 of 62 shots against both the Maple Leafs and Senators.
Storm Advisory 11/15/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

Leo Komarov is leaving the New York Islanders to play in the KHL. [NHL]. Samuel Blais and Mackenzie Blackwood left last night’s New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils games with injuries. [SportsNet]. Connor McDavid becomes the sixth-fastest player in NHL history to reach 600 career points. [$The Athletic]. Sidney...
Vladar Earns First NHL Shutout in Confidence Win For Flames

CGY [1]- Mangiapane (10) (Monahan (5), Kylington (8)) 16:07. CGY [3]- Tkachuk (7) (Lindholm (8), Monahan (6)) 9:18. -Glad to Have Vlad: Darryl Sutter played Dan Vladar for a second straight game because of any reason associated with Jakob Markstrom, he flat out earned another start after he deserved a better fate behind a stellar performance in Toronto. He rewarded his coach and team by stopping all 27 shots he faced for his first NHL shutout in his 9th career start. The 24-year-old rookie is off to a stellar start behind an equally stellar Markstrom, with a 3-0-1 record, 1.96 GAA and .933 Sv%
Iginla Officially Enters HHOF

Former Calgary Flames superstar and captain Jarome Iginla is included Hockey Hall of Fame’s class of 2020. The class was enshrined Monday night at the hall in Toronto, and he is now an official member of the Hockey Hall of Fame. Iginla was in his first year of eligibility after...
