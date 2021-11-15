News On Fire, 11/15: The Flames Blank The Senators, Lots Of Fines For Bad Behavior, Pacific Division Round Up

TV: TVAS, SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960. The Flames head to Ottawa this afternoon for a showdown with the struggling Senators. Not to be outdone, the Flames aren’t playing their best hockey either. After a torrid start to the season, the Flames have cooled off lately, dropping five of their last six games. The one upside to this losing skid for the Flames is that they’ve been able to pick up a point in three of those loses by failing in overtime. The downside to all this futility is that the LA Kings and Anaheim Ducks has come roaring back in the Pacific Division and the Edmonton Oilers have continued to win, so the Flames have dropped a bit in the standings. Yes, it’s early, but Calgary needs to get it together and start playing better hockey and beating the teams they need to take care of. And that starts this afternoon.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO