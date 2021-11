HONOLULU -- Hawaii health officials will transform Aloha Stadium into a convenient drive-through COVID-19 vaccination site for parents who are looking to vaccinate keiki ages 5-11. Online appointments are still available for vaccinations this weekend for the first-ever Keiki Vax Squad Drive-Through at the stadium. The clinic will take place on Saturday and Sunday on Nov. 13-14 and Nov. 20-21. Officials say there are approximately 720 appointments available each day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Depending on how many children are in each vehicle, up to 2,800 children could be vaccinated.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 10 DAYS AGO