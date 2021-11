Sara Caron, in her first year on the Faribault City Council, Janna Viscomi in her 8th year, were guests on today's KDHL AM Minnesota program. We touched on a variety of topics. Both women said they enjoyed the job. Viscomi did say she is leaning toward not running for re-election next year because of a belief that two terms is probably enough.

FARIBAULT, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO