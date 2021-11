Though we tend to stay indoors more once the cold weather comes, there are definitely times we are outside in cold temperatures, whether it be sightseeing while on vacation, or at a football game. No matter what the reason is, you’ll likely want to be able to use your smartphone, and you’ll need a pair of touchscreen gloves to avoid having to take your gloves on and off to do so. Here are some of the best gloves with touchscreen capabilities to help you get through the winter.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 HOURS AGO