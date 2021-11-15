ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak, IA

Keith Maynes Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fo4eH_0cxK1JcZ00

Keith Maynes, age 67, of Red Oak, IA, passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, NE.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, IA.

Condolences may be left at www.schmidtfamilyfuneralhomes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

2 Vehicles, Items Stolen From EveryStep Organization Recovered

(Urbandale, IA) Urbandale Police says two vehicles and several items taken from the Every Step organization on Tuesday have been found in Des Moines. Thieves broke into the Urbandale warehouse where volunteers were preparing to send out holiday Cheer boxes to those who have lost a loved one. They took items from the boxes and a van and truck used to deliver them. Police say there have been no arrests made in connection with the burglary. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Urbandale Police.
URBANDALE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Thieves Hit Charitable Organization Just Before Holidays

(Des Moines, IA) Thieves have struck a central Iowa organization just as it was gearing up to deliver cheer to those who are facing the holidays without a loved one. EveryStep C-E-O Tray Wade, says they were preparing their annual Cheer Boxes that go out to those who have lost a loved one. “Every year we partner with a local business and have volunteers come in and wrap and prepare the boxes — over 600 boxes to be delivered throughout the state and beyond. This year we were partnering with a company in Urbandale, and when we came in this morning we realized the space that we were utilizing had been broken into,” Wade says. Urbandale police are investigating the thefts. Wade says EveryStep is moving forward with plans to complete the deliveries at the end of this month.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy