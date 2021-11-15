ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Johan Larsson Placed In COVID Protocol

By Gavin Lee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Coyotes have placed Johan Larsson in the COVID protocol, making him unavailable for the time being. That comes just minutes after the team placed both Christian Fischer and Dmitrij Jaskin on injured reserve, recalling Hudson Fasching, Jan Jenik, and Ben McCartney in their place. Larsson joins Andrew...

NHL

