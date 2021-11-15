ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

InMode Stock Option Trade Offers 22% Return By Mid-December

By GAVIN McMASTER
Investor's Business Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInMode (INMD) is currently No. 1 in the IBD 50, as shares trade tightly near new highs. The company is also ranked No. 1 in the medical systems and equipment group and is showing a Composite Rating of 98, an EPS Rating of 99 and a Relative Strength Rating of...

www.investors.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

What Does “Out of the Money” Mean in Options Trading?

Options contracts grant their owners the right (but not the obligation) to buy or sell a particular asset (usually 100 shares of a stock) at a particular price (the option’s strike price) until or upon the contract’s expiration. Call options grant their owners the right to buy an asset, while put options grant their owners the right to sell an asset.
MARKETS
Investor's Business Daily

Workday Stock Falls As Guidance Edges By Views Amid Acquisition

Workday (WDAY) reported third-quarter earnings and revenue that topped estimates but subscription revenue guidance just edged by Wall Street targets. WDAY stock fell in morning trades Friday as the company announced an acquisition. Workday said it has agreed to buy software maker Vndly for $510 million in cash. Pleasanton, Calif.-based...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Mixed On Global Covid Worries; Vaccine Maker Breaks Out Past Buy Point

The stock market was mixed Friday morning, with the Nasdaq composite higher — but pretty much all other key indexes lower — as Covid-related worries washed over global markets. The Nasdaq climbed 0.5% thanks to strength in Amazon.com (AMNZ), Meta Platforms (FB), Microsoft (MSFT), as well as the broader tech...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Cup-With-Handle Base Harbors Many Winners Before Big Price Runs

When it comes to trading growth stocks, there is no pattern more reliable than the cup with handle base. Defined by IBD founder William O'Neil in his book "How to Make Money in Stocks," the pattern gets its name because it looks like the outline of cup and its handle when traced over a stock chart: A run-up to a new high, a pullback, a climb back and a final, shorter pullback before it launches. If the timing is right, the stock will be making new highs.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Inmd
Investor's Business Daily

Amazon.com Stock Shows Improving Relative Price Performance

The Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Amazon.com (AMZN) headed into a higher percentile Friday, as it got a lift from 63 to 72. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength. IBD's unique RS Rating tracks market leadership by...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Drops 200 Points As Nasdaq Hits New High; Lucid, Rivian Stocks Rev Up

Stocks were mixed midday Friday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 200 points but the Nasdaq extended its gains. The Nasdaq rose 0.7%, the S&P 500 climbed 0.2% and the Dow Jones industrials fell 0.5% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 slipped 0.6%. Volume was mixed, higher on the NYSE and lower on the Nasdaq, vs. the same time Thursday.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Rally Near Highs As Megacaps Lead; Nvidia, Macy's, Target Are Earnings Movers: Weekly Review

The stock market rally neared record levels on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, while the big-cap Nasdaq 100 did break into new highs, fueled by megacap techs such as Apple (AAPL) and Amazon.com (AMZN). But the Dow Jones and small-cap Russell 2000 retreated. Nvidia (NVDA) surged on earnings. So did Macy's (M), Kohl's (KSS), Lowe's (LOW) and several other retailers, but Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT) sold off despite beating views. EV startups Rivian (RIVN) and Lucid (LCID) finally fell back.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 4.92% to $263.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $233.71 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Arista Networks stock dips after Morgan Stanley downgrade

Shares of Arista Networks Inc. are off 2.4% in Friday trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight, writing that the stock's "valuation has come to credit much of the upside we expect over the next year." In order for Arista's stock to head toward what Marshall deems her "bull case," the company would likely need to rack up "new hyperscale wins," and she doesn't anticipate that the company will generate these "incremental wins" in the next six to 12 months. "We could be too conservative in moving to equal weight with larger-than-expected share gains in enterprise or faster ramping of 200G/400G upgrades, or with evidence of potential hyperscale wins materializing earlier than expected," she wrote. "However, we would largely view a faster cycle as creating more difficult 2023 comps." Marshall raised her price target on the stock to $138 from $115 in conjunction with the downgrade, and her new target accounts for the company's recent stock split. Shares have added 41% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 7%.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: This Shipping Growth Stock Forms New Entry; Is It A Buy?

Shipping companies have been reaping the benefits of global supply-chain issues, which is why growth stocks like ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) have been rising. The company just reported strong earnings and is on its way toward a new buy point. The stock has shown notable action in recent weeks as...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Equity Residential Stock Is Movin' On Up With 81 RS Rating

When considering what names to put on your watchlist, focus on stocks with an 80 or higher Relative Strength Rating. Equity Residential (EQR) just met that criteria with a new score of 81. Is Equity Residential stock on your radar?. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch,...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Danaher Stock Shows Renewed Strength, Earns Key Rating Hike Amid Rising Profits, Sales

Manufacturing giant Danaher's (DHR) stock zoomed more than 37% higher in less than three months between mid-June and early September. From there it consolidated but lately it's shown renewed strength. On Wednesday it retook its 50-day line, and it continued climbing Thursday. Also on Thursday, Danaher stock's Relative Strength (RS) Rating climbed to 77, up from 69 the day before, amid strong sales and profits.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Intuit Stock Jumps As Financial Software Firm Crushes Earnings Targets

Financial software firm Intuit (INTU) late Thursday crushed Wall Street's targets for its fiscal first quarter. It also guided higher than views for the current quarter and full year. Intuit stock jumped in extended trading. The Mountain View, Calif.-based company earned an adjusted $1.53 a share on sales of $2.01...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
Investor's Business Daily

Stocks Mixed In Late Trade As Amazon Breaks Out, Apple Leads Dow; Chips, Retailers Rally

The big benchmarks remained mixed in afternoon trade Thursday, as Dow Jones stock Cisco held the industrials in the red. Retailers, already in a positive mood after solid October data released on Tuesday, received another boost after strong earnings reports from Macy's (M), Kohl's (KSS), Victoria's Secret (VSCO) and others. Chip stocks rallied as Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) chased Nvidia (NVDA) up the Philadelphia semiconductor index.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Rambus Stock Clears Key Benchmark, Hitting 80-Plus RS Rating

When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, focus on those with rising relative price strength. One stock that fits that bill is Rambus (RMBS), which had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 80 to 86 Thursday. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch,...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

JD Stock Climbs As Third-Quarter Earnings, Revenue Top Expectations

China-based JD.com (JD) reported better-than-expected third quarter results Thursday, crediting a "growing consumer mindshare" due to an expansion into supermarkets and other retail categories. JD stock climbed. The company reported adjusted earnings of 49 cents a share on revenue of $33.9 billion. Analysts expected JD to report earnings of 31...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy