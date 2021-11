Chip designer NVIDIA Corporation reported $7 billion in revenue for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2022 earlier today. This comes on the back of the company's strong performance in its enterprise segment, with sales made to corporate and other customers growing by more than 50% annually during Q3. The $7 billion revenue translated into a net income of $2.4 billion, to mark for a strong 84% and a modest 4% sequential growth. In her commentary, NVIDIA's chief financial officer Ms. Kolette Cress provided muted comments for the company's pending acquisition of British design house Arm Ltd - outlining that regulators in the United States have raised objections to the deal which is also facing regulatory scrutiny in major parts of the world.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO