Another day came and went Friday with no announcement from the Mets that they had settled on the next person to run their baseball operations department. But once that person finally is hired, he or she will have to get to work on the fly, with less than three weeks left until a potential work stoppage across Major League Baseball, unless a new collective bargaining agreement is agreed upon before 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO