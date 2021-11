WASHINGTON, DC – Today, November 19, Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark (MA-5) released the following statement celebrating the passage of the Build Back Better Act. “The Build Back Better Act is a once-in-a-generation investment in families. It will help us recover today and rebuild a stronger tomorrow. With this bill, we are fundamentally improving the lives of workers, women, children, and seniors and ensuring that the wealthiest Americans and corporations pay their fair share.

