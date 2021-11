There is no debate who is the second best player in the NHL right now. It is Leon Draisaitl. — Draisaitl leads the NHL in goals with 15 in 14 games. He is first in points with 31. He averages the ninth most faceoffs/game and is 55% in the dot. He is first forward out on a 3-on-5 penalty kill. He has outscored the opposition 19-9 at 5×5. When he isn’t on the ice the Oilers have been outscored 15-24.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO