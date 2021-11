FAYETTEVILLE — When Hunter Yurachek was searching for a coach to replace Chad Morris the long and winding road took him to Sam Pittman. Only Yurachek knows how many coaches he reached out to before hiring Pittman. But sources indicate it was a bunch getting at least a feeler if not an offer. One coach who sources indicate was offered the job told people close to him that “Arkansas was a career killer.” He didn’t want to come to Arkansas and get fired in Year 2 and kill his career.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO