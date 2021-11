NOTE: Christmas display in the photo is not the one referenced in the story. It's been a rough year for Dale Marks of Riverdale. He, like so many others came down with COVID-19. It also caused him to suffer 2 strokes and a heart attack. As sad as that is, Marks has always been part of a tight-knit community that looked forward to his efforts every year in decorating for Christmas. It wasn't just for show, either. His display raised thousands of dollars every year for the Food Bank of Iowa.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO