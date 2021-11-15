Payday Crime War Now Accepting Pre-registration for Limited Beta

For many years now, the PAYDAY series has cemented itself as one of the top dogs of the co-op shooter space. Across both consoles and PC, players have been heisting away and shooting billions of cops to some intense music tracks, with a formula that never gets old. Hell, I’ve dumped a few hundred hours into PAYDAY 2 myself. With so much going for it, it’s no surprise the team is looking to break into the mobile space with PAYDAY Crime War. As of today, you can register to be one of the first to play it. Publisher PopReach has today announced that registrations for the PAYDAY Crime War beta have officially opened for Android users, with the beta itself beginning on December 6 at 10 AM PST. The title has also received a confirmed release window of 2022! You can register here to have a chance at trying the title out before release!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO