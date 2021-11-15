ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Payday Crime War Now Accepting Pre-registration for Limited Beta

By Jason Nieva
player.one
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration for the limited beta of Payday Crime War is now open and available to players worldwide. For now, it’s limited on Android and is expected to begin in early December. There’s no word yet if the same will be offered on iOS. However, the game is set to be released...

www.player.one

Comments / 0

Related
noobfeed.com

Figure Fantasy Pre-Registration Now Available

Fans of strategy combat titles will want to look out for Figure Fantasy. A brand 3x3 grid strategy combat title come this year and is now open for pre-registration on iOS and Android. Figure Fantasy stands out from other battlers because of the genuine care and affection that oozes out...
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Tower Must Survive! is an upcoming action tower defense game that is now open for pre-registration

Tower Must Survive is a brand new action tower defense game that claims to be different from traditional tower defense titles. In addition to deploying defensive towers to stop a menacing orc army, Players will also be able to personally control their heroes, resulting in a more exciting and involved gaming experience. The developers have also promised that the game will be filled with brand new strategies and gameplay elements.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

FFVII The First Soldier Pre-Registration Hits 1 Million Users Worldwide

Square Enix announced pre-registration for FFVII The First Soldier have reached 1 million users worldwide, bringing players another reward. As part of the pre-registration rewards, users will receive a Shinra skin for their in-game car. The last pre-registration goal for FFVII The First Soldier sits at 2 million users. If met, this goal will unlock a Shinra helicopter skin. [Thanks, Gamer!]
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Deathsmiles I and II limited physical edition pre-orders are now live

Howdy, shmup fans, here’s a heads up that pre-orders are now live for Strictly Limited Games’ physical editions of incoming Cave rerelease Deathsmiles I & II, which will see its gaggle of goth-lolita gals take to the skies once again. Strictly Limited Games will release a standard boxed edition of...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Ios#Payday 2#Coop Heists 4v4#Multiplayer Iconic#Popreach#City Girl Life
vg247.com

Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier exceeds 1 million pre-registrations

Final Fantasy 7: The First Solider now has over 1 million pre-registrations,and all players will receive the Shinra Utility Vehicle Skin for free when the game releases on iOS and Android. This high number was reached since pre-registration opened on October 27. The game is set to release on November...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Elden Ring Closed Beta Codes Are Available Now

Bandai Namco has started sending out codes for the Elden Ring closed beta test on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. If you signed up for the beta near the end of last month, then you might want to check your emails. If you've been selected, a code should be waiting for you, along with information on when you can actually play.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

New Payday game is getting a beta in December

We might have to wait until 2023 for Payday 3, but there’s a totally different heist experience coming much sooner. Payday Crime War is a mobile game with a brand-new mechanic that could really mix things up — and the beta starts next month. Payday Crime War’s Twitter account announced...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
thenerdstash.com

PAYDAY Crime War is Getting an Android Beta Next Month

For many years now, the PAYDAY series has cemented itself as one of the top dogs of the co-op shooter space. Across both consoles and PC, players have been heisting away and shooting billions of cops to some intense music tracks, with a formula that never gets old. Hell, I’ve dumped a few hundred hours into PAYDAY 2 myself. With so much going for it, it’s no surprise the team is looking to break into the mobile space with PAYDAY Crime War. As of today, you can register to be one of the first to play it. Publisher PopReach has today announced that registrations for the PAYDAY Crime War beta have officially opened for Android users, with the beta itself beginning on December 6 at 10 AM PST. The title has also received a confirmed release window of 2022! You can register here to have a chance at trying the title out before release!
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Heck Deck is an ambitious hybrid of a card game and bullet hell shooter, available now for pre-registrations on Android and iOS

Do you like playing cards? Do you like dodging the infinite barrage of projectiles in bullet hell games? What if I told you that you could enjoy both of these seemingly opposite sorts of games together? For that, here is a little story about the game developer torcado. It all began at Ludum Dare, where this solo developer created a game for LD41 in April 2018. The theme was “Combine 2 Incompatible Genres” and these developers made the game in just 48 hours! The best part is that they ended up being placed 1st in Innovation, 3rd in Fun and Theme, and 5th overall. So, Heck Deck was born.
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta Is Now Live

Halo Infinite is without a doubt one of the most anticipated games coming to Xbox this year. With the massive success of Forza Horizon 5 this past week, Xbox feels like it is on an incredible roll with delivering on what fans want. They continued this streak today during the Xbox 20th anniversary live stream, where they announced a wealth of new backward compatible titles, alongside some exciting Halo Infinite news.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Bright Memory Infinite November 15 Patch Brings Bug Fixes

Bright Memory Infinite, a game made by one person from China, was released on PC a couple of days ago. The game reception is mixed, as of this writing, with most criticism going toward technical issues. Several players are encountering bugs in a game that is only two hours long.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Battlefield 2042: Game Plagued with Issues Days Before Launch

EA has allowed players who purchased certain versions of Battlefield 2042 to try the game via Early Access. Just when everything looks ready to go, it is unfortunately riddled with plenty of bugs: ranging from crashes to game freezes. They might not be ironed out in time before its launch this week.
FIFA
player.one

Banners of Ruin: Update 1.1.9 Introduces Tons of New Content

Banners of Ruin has received a major update recently that introduces tons of new content. Read further to find out what Update 1.1.9 has in store for you. New bounty hunters have been added to the game. They are Castor, Scourge, and Fenra. They will be available after beating the Warden and one of them will spawn in the second street.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Proton 6.3 First Release Candidate Now Available; Supported Games Here

Proton 6.3 release candidate is now available for download. Read further to find out the new games it supports. For those who do not know, Proton is a compatibility layer for Steam that allows you to play Windows games on Linux. It is also going to be used on the Steam Deck, Valve’s upcoming portable gaming device.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Mafia Legend is a crime boss strategy simulator now up for pre-registration

The Wonderland Game's new creation Mafia Legend, the crime boss strategy simulator, offers players the chance to become the ruler of the underground world and lead the gang. It is now open for pre-registration on Android. Introduction to the game. After the Ancient Monster Wars, Wonderland Game is planning to...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Team Fortress 2 November 15 Update Patch Notes

Team Fortress 2 has gone through some minor changes, thanks to the patch released yesterday. The November 15 update brings tweaks to several game aspects, while also fixing a plethora of bugs. You can read the patch notes below:. Fixed Dragon's Fury projectiles colliding with other projectiles. Fixed Dragon's Fury,...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy