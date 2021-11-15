ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bosch Leads Consortium To Supply Semiconductors To Europe

By Dustin Wheelen
RideApart
 4 days ago

Semiconductor shortages have plagued countless industries throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Motorcycle manufacturing is no exception, with brands such as KTM enduring supply chain issues since April, 2021. With semiconductors still in short supply, the European Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (ACEM) called for more semiconductor production on the Continent. Bosch...

www.rideapart.com

Comments / 0

Related
just-drinks.com

Europe in the lead on cybersecurity hiring in beverages – data

Europe extended its dominance of cybersecurity-related recruitment among drinks industry companies in the third quarter of 2021. The number of roles in the region made up 36.7% of total cybersecurity jobs in the three months to the end of September – up from 25.4% in the same quarter last year. The region was followed by Middle East & Africa, which saw a -0.5 year-on-year percentage point change in cybersecurity roles.
ECONOMY
kdal610.com

U.S., Malaysia agree to transparency in semiconductor, manufacturing supply chains

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – The United States and Malaysia plan to collaborate with industry partners on improving transparency, security and resilience in the semiconductor and manufacturing supply chains, the two countries said on Thursday. They intend to begin negotiations on a memorandum of cooperation and plan to sign the deal...
ECONOMY
Computer Weekly

Leading telcos urge Europe to act now to build Open RAN ecosystem

Europe’s best opportunity to defend and grow its place in the global 5G and 6G industry lies with building a broad and deep open radio access network (Open RAN) ecosystem, according to a report from five of the leading European telecommunications companies. The report has called on policymakers, EU member states and industry stakeholders to collaborate and urgently prioritise Open RAN.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductors#Ktm#Acem#European#Transform#The European Union#Ev#Sic
enterpriseiotinsights.com

Colt leads Accedian, Airspan, Athonet in 5G smart-building consortium in Paris

UK telecoms integrator Colt Technology Services is leading a private 5G consortium including Accedian, ADVA, Airspan, and Athonet to test end-to-end private cellular in a real estate environment in France. The setup uses a disaggregated architecture, and has a bearing on related verticals, notably construction, retail, and healthcare. Tibco Telecoms, the telecoms division of US-based data integration and analytics firm TIBCO Software is also involved.
BUSINESS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Vietnamese firm Vinfast to sell new E35 and E36 SUVs globally

Three-year-old company is building on its domestic market success with an ambitious global expansion plan. Vietnam's only car manufacturer, Vinfast, is showing off its new E35 and E36 SUVs in Los Angeles, home to its new global headquarters, as it pushes forward with a global expansion plan. The two electric...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
chatsports.com

Power Semiconductor Switches Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Power Semiconductor Switches are the discrete power device. A discrete power device (or discrete component) is an electronic component with just one circuit element, other than an integrated circuit. It is an electronic component widely used in automotive & transportation, industrial, consumer, communication and among others. The power transistors and thyristors are called Power Semiconductor Switches, which include PowerMOSFETs, IGBTs, Bipolar Power Transistors, SCR, GTO etc.
MARKETS
RideApart

Piaggio And BP Team Up To Promote Electric Mobility

It seems that multiple organizations, both public and private, are working hard to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility all across the globe. While the U.S. seems to be taking it rather easy in terms of making the shift to all-electric power, several other countries, particularly in Europe and Asia, have set strict deadlines as to when the sale of brand new internal-combustion-engine vehicles will come to an end.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russian gas supplies to Germany via Yamal-Europe pipeline are steady

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian natural gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany remained broadly steady on Tuesday morning and above the weekend’s levels, data from German network operator Gascade showed. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned last week of potential retaliation against any new EU sanctions over a migrant standoff...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Metro International

Germany puts brake on Nord Stream 2’s plans to supply gas to Europe

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany’s energy regulator has suspended the approval process for a major new pipeline bringing Russian gas into Europe and agreed to hear Ukraine’s concerns over the project, raising the stakes in a geopolitical tug of war with Moscow. Nord Stream 2 pipeline has faced opposition from the United...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Electronic Engineering Times

ASE Leads Semiconductor Industry on the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

The DJSI achievement is a firm recognition of ASE's outstanding performance in sustainability in tandem with growth and innovation. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd has achieved the best overall performance on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) – Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment Industry Group for the sixth consecutive year. The DJSI achievement is a firm recognition of ASE’s outstanding performance in sustainability in tandem with growth and innovation in a competitive global industry.
MARKETS
Fortune

Siemens CEO on leading amid supply chain chaos

Barbara Humpton, Siemens CEO, shares what she feels is imperative for business leaders. this is the imperative for leadership. Business leadership today, I was in Scotland last week and and the number one theme you hear coming out of this is governments will be able to articulate certain commitments and goals, but business is going to have to carry this across the line. So in the US with this investment in infrastructure right now, I believe we have to be holding these multiple goals in mind at once. Yes, we want to build and we want it more sustainable and we want it more equitable. Can we spend every dollar with a focus on those factors seemingly contradictory in some cases, but that's our job, our job is to is to lead the way through that maze and it sounds like a job that must be a collaborative one where if it's really kind of in every company for itself ethos where competition and squashing the other, the other team is the only thing on your mind, you won't maybe we'll be able to reach some of these goals showing a little bit for our theme, but it is what it is meaningful, it's something that's come up in all of our, all of our panels, I think that's really true when we come to talking about managing supply chain. So, you know right now everyone is trying to place orders, build chips, there's some clearly weird things going on in terms of inventory and where that sits around the world and nobody, you know, if demand drops and the situation we're in at the moment isn't because there because there's a supply issue per se is because there's just so much demand and don't actually matter whether you're building chips in Taiwan or on the moon, there's a finite amount of capacity that is that is being over consumed at the moment. But you know, the nature of the industry is cyclical. It will probably slow down at some point if it slows down just the time when all this new capacity comes on, that's a bit of an issue and nobody wants to be kind of holding a lot of inventory somewhere.
BUSINESS
RideApart

The 2022 Honda Scoopy SH350i Gets Minor Updates In Europe

Scoopy fans rejoice, there is a mild update. In the last update, Big ‘H’ gave the market a larger displacement engine and a substantial redesign. Now, however, it’s a more mild improvement to the lineup, in the form of some new colors and a “Sporty Edition” to spice things up.
CARS
kfgo.com

One-time chip supply shocks over, but structural deficit remains, Bosch CEO says

LUDWIGSBURG (Reuters) – CEO of German technology group Robert Bosch GmbH said on Wednesday that although the one-time supply shocks to the semiconductor market had passed, capacity was still lacking to meet global demand. “There were one-time problems which are now dealt with,” Volkmar Denner said, speaking at a car...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Partners Group buys U.S. HVAC company DiversiTech at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion

Partners Group Holding AG said Wednesday it agreed to buy DiversiTech - a Georgia-based manufacturer and supplier of parts and accessories for heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment - from Permira at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion. Permira and management will remain minority investors in the company, which was founded in 1971 and based near Atlanta. DiversiTech employs 1,250 people at 20 locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Partners Group said it plans to accelerating new product development, expand through mergers and acquisitions and boost internal manufacturing capabilities. Partners Group managing director Andrew Oliver led the deal. Shares of Partners Group rose 0.7%.
BUSINESS
High Point Enterprise

HPE leads in addressing supply chain climate impacts

The science is clear. In 2021, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reported that, “it is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land.” If this statement alone does not drive companies to act on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions throughout their value chain, then we will not be able to curb the most catastrophic impacts of climate change. As demand for products and services continues to increase exponentially, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) believes that solutions to the climate crisis lie within innovations and standards that we develop and drive with our supply chain partners.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy