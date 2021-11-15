ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Austrian Firm Rosenbauer Develops Fire Extinguisher For EVs

By Dustin Wheelen
RideApart
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLithium-ion battery technology may reduce pollution and greenhouse gases, but it can be quite volatile if the electric vehicle catches fire during a crash. In addition to the potential for explosions and toxic material spillage, EV fires pose a different challenge to responding firefighters. There’s currently no established process...

www.rideapart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Why Are Electric Vehicle Companies Worth So Much Money?

Imagine a financial advisor presents two companies for you to invest in. They both make a very similar product. Company A has been around for close to a century, makes millions of those products a year, sells them all over the world, and has had healthy profit margins for the last decade. Company B has been around for a few years, has sold a few dozen of those products so far in one country, has billions of dollars in debt, and doesn’t expect to be profitable any time soon.
ECONOMY
RideApart

Piaggio And BP Team Up To Promote Electric Mobility

It seems that multiple organizations, both public and private, are working hard to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility all across the globe. While the U.S. seems to be taking it rather easy in terms of making the shift to all-electric power, several other countries, particularly in Europe and Asia, have set strict deadlines as to when the sale of brand new internal-combustion-engine vehicles will come to an end.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austrian#Automobile#Explosions#Fire Extinguisher#Ev#Professional European
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Toyota and Kawasaki want to develop hydrogen engine

Japan’s heavyweights confirmed their interest in hydrogen investments on Saturday. Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Yamaha Motor are proceeding with joint research for hydrogen engine development for two-wheeled and other vehicles, while Toyota's hydrogen-engine vehicle will compete in the Super Taikyu Race in Okayama. “Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Yamaha Motor have started considerations toward the joint development of a hydrogen engine for possible use in two-wheeled vehicles. Going forward, they are set to be joined by Honda Motor Co., Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corporation, and the four companies intend to jointly explore the possibility of achieving carbon neutrality through the use of internal combustion engines in two-wheeled vehicles,” Toyota wrote on its website. In terms of hydrogen production, Toyota is teaming up with Fukuoka City, which is to supply Toyota with hydrogen derived from sewage biogas. “The city is producing non-CO2-increasing green hydrogen from biogas generated during sewage treatment at the Fukuoka City Chubu Water Treatment Center and has a daily hydrogen production capacity of 3,300 Nm3,” wrote Toyota. It seems clear that Toyota is ready to diversify its strategy, and join Japanese collaborations in the hydrogen sector.
ECONOMY
RideApart

Belgian Startups Develop 5G-Powered Obstacle Detection

Three Belgian companies have teamed up to develop what could be the next big thing when it comes to motorcycle safety technology. With radar-powered features such as obstacle detection and adaptive cruise control now becoming more and more common on premium bikes, it’s interesting to think what could come next. As we’ve discussed previously, mounting radar equipment can be pretty difficult, thanks to its overall size and intricacy.
CARS
thedrive

EV Fire Extinguisher Pumps Water Straight Into the Batteries

The extinguisher hopes to make fighting EV fires easier for emergency crews. Electric vehicles pose a unique risk on the road, in that their lithium-ion batteries can catch fire and burn fiercely in an accident. Fighting these fires poses a challenge for emergency responders, which Austrian firm Rosenbauer hopes to solve with its new extinguisher specially designed for the task, as reported by Rideapart.
TECHNOLOGY
RideApart

Researchers Develop High-Powered Chargers For Heavy-Duty Trucks

Consumer electric cars, motorcycles, and scooters may receive most of the attention but medium-to-heavy-duty commercial vehicles will also help drive electrification. Of course, the size of such trucks poses an issue for researchers and developers. Current light-duty fast-charging technology peaks at 500 kilowatts, but large commercial trucks will require at least 1 megawatt of charging capacity.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Cars
las-cruces.org

Fire Extinguished at City Owned Building on W. Amador

Las Cruces firefighters were called to the report of a fire on the 900 block of W. Amador just after 5 p.m. Saturday evening. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the structure. Crews entered the building and found a fire in one of the vacant offices. The fire was...
LAS CRUCES, NM
click orlando

Crews extinguish fire at Osceola County metal recycling center

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County fire officials responded to flames at a metal salvage yard on Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from the department. The fire closed US 17-92 and Old Tampa Highway for several hours on Monday, according to investigators. [TRENDING: Can you turn right on red...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
RideApart

Bosch Leads Consortium To Supply Semiconductors To Europe

Semiconductor shortages have plagued countless industries throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Motorcycle manufacturing is no exception, with brands such as KTM enduring supply chain issues since April, 2021. With semiconductors still in short supply, the European Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (ACEM) called for more semiconductor production on the Continent. Bosch has...
BUSINESS
New York Post

Q train subway car found completely coated in fire extinguisher dust

A subway car was left coated top-to-bottom in fire extinguisher powder on Saturday night. Straphanger Finnley Staub, 19, of Brooklyn, said the conductor of his Q train spotted the car at 96th Street station after Staub and a friend alerted him that another car on the train incorrectly signed for the D line.
BROOKLYN, NY
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Major car firms fail to back CO26 EV pledge

Jaguar Land Rover, Ford, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo sign zero emission pledge at climate summit - but other key manufacturers decline. Ford, Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, GM and Volvo are among the car firms who have backed a pledge made at the COP26 climate conference to eliminate new car emissions by 2040 – but most of the world’s largest manufacturers and a number of key countries haven’t backed the deal.
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

2 Major Firms To Evaluate Ford Transit EV For Their Continuing Operations

National Grid and Penske Rentals are working with Ford to evaluate the automaker's Transit EV. The Transit EV is the electric version of Ford's top-selling commercial van. The 2022 Ford E-Transit van, the all-electric version of America’s best-selling van, Ford Transit, is getting to work early. Through a Ford Pro™ pilot program, companies nationwide, such as Penske Truck Leasing and National Grid, have taken delivery of preproduction units of the E-Transit van with plans to use early experience to help with deployment into their operations next year.
ECONOMY
nbc16.com

Commercial fire extinguished at Lebanon shopping center

LEBANON, Ore. -- A commercial fire in a retail shopping area was put out on Saturday by Lebanon firefighters. According to the Lebanon Fire District, The Old Town Mall, located at 743 Main Street, was partially occupied at the time of the fire on Saturday evening and occupants from two separate businesses escaped unharmed.
LEBANON, OR
RideApart

AOE Mobility Unveils Extremely Familiar Electric Concept Bike Design

On November 1, 2021, Norwegian electric motorcycle startup AOE Mobility unveiled the first design renders of the aptly named AOE Bike, its first-ever vehicle. The design itself is striking, but it also looked familiar in a way I couldn’t quite place at first. There’s a perfectly good reason for that, though—let me explain.
CARS
skyhinews.com

Crews extinguish car fire near Grouse Mountain

Responders quickly put out a car fire Monday near Grouse Mountain. Kremmling Fire Protection District, Hot Sulphur Springs Parshall Fire Protection District and the Grand County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the vehicle fire on County Road 21. The vehicle had broken down Sunday was being towed out...
HOT SULPHUR SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy