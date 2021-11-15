Austrian Firm Rosenbauer Develops Fire Extinguisher For EVs

Japan’s heavyweights confirmed their interest in hydrogen investments on Saturday. Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Yamaha Motor are proceeding with joint research for hydrogen engine development for two-wheeled and other vehicles, while Toyota's hydrogen-engine vehicle will compete in the Super Taikyu Race in Okayama. “Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Yamaha Motor have started considerations toward the joint development of a hydrogen engine for possible use in two-wheeled vehicles. Going forward, they are set to be joined by Honda Motor Co., Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corporation, and the four companies intend to jointly explore the possibility of achieving carbon neutrality through the use of internal combustion engines in two-wheeled vehicles,” Toyota wrote on its website. In terms of hydrogen production, Toyota is teaming up with Fukuoka City, which is to supply Toyota with hydrogen derived from sewage biogas. “The city is producing non-CO2-increasing green hydrogen from biogas generated during sewage treatment at the Fukuoka City Chubu Water Treatment Center and has a daily hydrogen production capacity of 3,300 Nm3,” wrote Toyota. It seems clear that Toyota is ready to diversify its strategy, and join Japanese collaborations in the hydrogen sector.

