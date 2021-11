The Lady Raiders have kicked off (is it okay to say kicked off?) the 2021 basketball season and they're looking for passionate fans. Do you know what's a dang shame? I cannot remember a time in my entire career when a Texas Tech coach bothered to visit our station and ask for our support. You'd think if they were hitting up stations, the first one they'd want to hit up is the number one station. Lady Raiders Coach Krista Gerlich visited us on Tuesday, and let's just say I'm sold.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO