Newt Signs Agreement to Operate SaaS Payment Platform for BBVA's Over 11 Million Customers in Mexico

dallassun.com
 4 days ago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Newt Corporation ('Newt' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the successful signing of an agreement with Blackhawk Network ('Blackhawk') to operate the SaaS payment platform that enables Blackhawk to provide digital products and services to BBVA, the largest financial institution in...

www.dallassun.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbva#Mexico#Mobile Payments#Saas#Blackhawk Network#Hispanic
