SOHM, Inc. Signs Industry Expert Sivana Group as Strategic Consultant for Rebranding and Global Expansion

 4 days ago

SOHM, Inc. takes a step forward in achieving maximum value for their organizations' stakeholders with strategic rebranding and global expansion. CHINO HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN), a generic Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, and Cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories...

StageZero Life Sciences Introduces BORDERPASS(TM) COVID-19 PCR Testing for Travelers

Easy-to-use COVID-19 PCR saliva test allows U.S. and Canadian travelers to self-collect samples from their home, office, or hotel room. TORONTO, ON and RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS) (OTCQB:SZLSF) ('StageZero' or the 'Company'), a vertically integrated healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through leading-edge molecular diagnostics and clinical interventions, today announced the availability of the BORDERPASS™ COVID-19 RT-PCR saliva test. The BORDERPASS™ kit allows travelers to collect their COVID PCR saliva sample from the comfort of their home, office, or hotel room. StageZero began offering COVID-19 tests in April 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Webscale and MageMojo Sign Strategic Partnership

New Alliance Brings Headless, PWA and Enhanced Cloud Delivery to the SMB Segment. Webscale, the cloud platform for modern commerce, announced a strategic partnership with MageMojo, a leading cloud hosting platform for Adobe Magento-powered stores. The partnership will see Webscale become the exclusive cloud delivery partner for MageMojo customers, providing deep visibility and control over the security, performance and availability of their storefronts. Under the terms of the agreement, MageMojo’s Stratus MaaS platform will be rebranded as Webscale Stratus.
BUSINESS
Amolakh S. Calais joins Matific as Global Head of Sales, Customer Success and Partnerships, aims to get 7 Lac Indian users by Next Quarter

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Matific, world's leading digital Maths learning platform for K-6 students, has bolstered its global leadership team by welcoming Amolakh S. Calais as the Global Lead for Sales, Customer SuccessPartnerships. Amolakh aims to democratise access to the best quality of education for children across all...
INDIA
Silver Elephant's Flying Nickel Spinout Has Upsized its Private Placement to $8.6 Million Including a $2.975 Million Lead Order From Strategic Investor

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ('Silver Elephant', or the 'Company') (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Flying Nickel Mining Corp. ('Flying Nickel') has increased the size of its private placement announced on October 26, 2021 (the 'Flying Nickel Offering') from $7.0 million to a maximum of $8.6 million. Under the upsized Flying Nickel Offering, Flying Nickel will sell a combination of subscription receipts comprised of non-flow through subscription receipts (each, a 'Non-FT Subscription Receipt') at a price of $0.70 per Non-FT Subscription Receipt and flow-through eligible subscription receipts (each, a 'FT Subscription Receipt', and collectively with the Non-FT Subscription Receipts, the 'Offered Securities') at a price of $0.77 per FT Subscription Receipt. Red Cloud Securities Inc. ('Red Cloud'), as lead agent and sole bookrunner, together with Canaccord Genuity Corp., are acting as agents (the 'Agents') under the Offering.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Opportunities#Pharmaceutical Industry#Latin America#Sohm Inc#Chino Hills#Sivana Group Inc
Cloud DX Live in New Direct to Consumer Channel

Maternal Health Track (MHT) for pregnant women grows its reach to include 600,000 potential customers per year. Cloud DX launches new direct-to-consumer channel with access to up to 50,000 monthly e-commerce customersi. Maternal hypertension affects 1 in 12 pregnancies, and incidence is growingii iii. Exceptionally positive reception within the high-risk...
HEALTH
LANXESS again with leading positions in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI/PNN): LANXESS once again convinces in terms of sustainability: The specialty chemicals company placed first in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe in the "Chemicals" category, scoring 87 out of 100 points. In the DJSI World, LANXESS came in second place. The Group achieved...
BUSINESS
SQID Technologies Limited Completes Private Placement

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / SQID Technologies Limited ('SQID') (CSE:SQID) is pleased to announce it has completed a non-brokered private placement offering of 3,110,038 units of SQID ('Units') at a price of $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of CDN$933,011 (the 'Private Placement'). The Private...
BUSINESS
TLD3 Announces Plans to Conduct Registered Public Offering

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / TLD3 Entertainment Group Inc. (TLD3) a development stage digital entertainment company, is pleased to announce that it plans to conduct a registered initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares, structure and price of the proposed offering...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business
Manufacturing
Economy
Country
India
Marketing
Rokmaster Reports Metallurgical Results and Evaluation of EnviroMetal's Technology

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. ('EnviroMetal'), (CSE:ETI) (OTCQX:EVLLF) (FSE:7N2) is pleased to provide the following press release on test work performed by Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ('Rokmaster') on the gold mineralization from their Revel Ridge Property located in southeastern British Columbia.
INDUSTRY
Osceola Gold Announces A Letter Of Intent With WST Global Productions Corporation

WEIRTON, WV / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / Osceola Gold a precious metal mining company which focuses on the development and exploration of gold and other precious metal mining projects, today announced that it has entered into a Signed Letter Of Intent with WST Global Productions Corporation one of the industry's leading independent film and TV companies. The purpose of the agreement is to produce and distribute a TV Series with major streaming partners showcasing the current mining operations. WST and Osceola Gold are excited at the opportunity to bring the mining experience to the homes of shareholders and future investors.
BUSINESS
Premier Products Group Releases Expert Status Shareholder Update

WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / Premier Products Group (OTCBB:PMPG) Attention investors and shareholders in Premier Products Group, Inc. PMPG would like to take this time to update you on the progress that has taken place over the last few months. Undoubtedly you now know that the Company has been put into the Expert market designation which means that our stock is only eligible for Unsolicited Quotes only. We are working hard to rectify this situation. We would like to assure our shareholders that whether or not we are successful in a reinstatement, we will do whatever is necessary to bring the company back to where it was prior to this unfortunate event. If we are unsuccessful in a full reinstatement, we will take the necessary step to bring us back to the position we were prior to Sept 28, 2021. This will require PMPG to have a 15(c) 211 filed by a Broker Dealer. As for the future we want to assure you that we are moving ahead with our plans, just as we have been doing since day one and are making progress. We are not taking this lightly or letting this bump in the road derail our resolve to make PMPG a leader in the Smart Roads and Cities Industry and with your patience.
ECONOMY
Silver Map Holdings Completed Acquisition of 10 Luxury Apartments in Malaysia via Security Token Offering (STO)

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / Silver Map Holdings Corporation Limited ('Silver Map') announced today its acquisition of 10 luxury apartments in MM Residency in Malaysia for US$2.2 Million backed by the issuance of 2.2 million MAMI security tokens. Cradled in Taman Melawati, a wealthy and well-equipped town known for its green-centric ideologies, celebrities, and positioning as 'Malaysia's Beverly Hills'.
ECONOMY
Ada Announces Rebrand and Launches Suite of New Product Features to Support Global Expansion

Ada, the leader in Automated Brand Interactions, today announced the launch of a suite of new product features that support global expansion, as well as a full rebrand and new website. With the continued acceleration of the digital economy as a result of the pandemic, new enhancements to Ada’s enterprise-ready platform will give brands the ability to scale their digital operations and connect with their customers wherever they are and whenever they need, in a cost-effective way. New features include:
TECHNOLOGY
Trip.com Signs Strategic Agreement With Wyndham Hotels

Trip.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ: TCOM) has signed a strategic global agreement with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: WH). The financial terms were not disclosed. Trip.com Group users can discover over 9,000 global hotels by Wyndham across 22 brands from luxury to economy, including over 1,600 hotels in the Asia Pacific region.
ECONOMY
FERMWORX announces rebranding completion and major expansion in the in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP/PRNewswire) – FERMWORX, LLC, a specialty fermentation company that produces high-quality biopolymers and bio-based fermentation products in the United States, today announced it has completed a corporate rebranding process and a new website, www.fermworx.com. FERMWORX is positioning itself to be a leading provider of fermentation products to partners in biotech, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, food, chemical […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Retail Tech: Facebook Launches ‘Shops in Groups,’ Under Armour Taps AWS, Faire Raises $400 Million

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Social commerce Facebook Facebook is introducing new commerce tools designed to improve the shopping experience within its apps, launching Product Recommendations, Shops in Groups and Top Product Mentions, as well as trialing another feature, Live Shopping for creators. The move comes as the social media titan tries to gain traction in the e-commerce experience, already launching a Shops feature in 2020 and extending similar capabilities to Instagram, both of which enable consumers to find personalized recommendations from creators, editors’ curated picks, shoppable videos and new product...
INTERNET
Partners Group buys U.S. HVAC company DiversiTech at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion

Partners Group Holding AG said Wednesday it agreed to buy DiversiTech - a Georgia-based manufacturer and supplier of parts and accessories for heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment - from Permira at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion. Permira and management will remain minority investors in the company, which was founded in 1971 and based near Atlanta. DiversiTech employs 1,250 people at 20 locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Partners Group said it plans to accelerating new product development, expand through mergers and acquisitions and boost internal manufacturing capabilities. Partners Group managing director Andrew Oliver led the deal. Shares of Partners Group rose 0.7%.
BUSINESS
FinCanna Portfolio Company, QVI Inc., Signs Strategic Agreement with Cherry Kola Farms and Plans to Accelerate Retail Sales Across California

FinCanna to Raise up to $2,000,000 by way of a Private Placement. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ('FinCanna') ('the Company')(CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF) an investment company focused on the U.S. licensed cannabis industry, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, QVI Inc., a cannabis-infused product manufacturer located in Sonoma County, California, doing business as 'The Galley' has signed a Joint Venture Agreement with Cherry Kola Farms ('CKF') an award winning producer of Premium cannabis, and is in discussions with a California distributor which has direct distribution relationships with a large number of cannabis dispensaries in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Microsoft Announces Strategic Global Partnership with IT Giant Kyndryl

Microsoft has announced a major global strategic partnership with Kyndryl, the world’s biggest IT infrastructure service provider. Under the terms of the deal, the two companies will combine their services to provide solutions for enterprise customers. Kyndryl has recently become a public company, and this is the first partnership the...
BUSINESS

