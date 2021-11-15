SOHM, Inc. Signs Industry Expert Sivana Group as Strategic Consultant for Rebranding and Global Expansion

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ('Silver Elephant', or the 'Company') (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Flying Nickel Mining Corp. ('Flying Nickel') has increased the size of its private placement announced on October 26, 2021 (the 'Flying Nickel Offering') from $7.0 million to a maximum of $8.6 million. Under the upsized Flying Nickel Offering, Flying Nickel will sell a combination of subscription receipts comprised of non-flow through subscription receipts (each, a 'Non-FT Subscription Receipt') at a price of $0.70 per Non-FT Subscription Receipt and flow-through eligible subscription receipts (each, a 'FT Subscription Receipt', and collectively with the Non-FT Subscription Receipts, the 'Offered Securities') at a price of $0.77 per FT Subscription Receipt. Red Cloud Securities Inc. ('Red Cloud'), as lead agent and sole bookrunner, together with Canaccord Genuity Corp., are acting as agents (the 'Agents') under the Offering.
