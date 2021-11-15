SOHM, Inc. Signs Industry Expert Sivana Group as Strategic Consultant for Rebranding and Global Expansion

WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / Premier Products Group (OTCBB:PMPG) Attention investors and shareholders in Premier Products Group, Inc. PMPG would like to take this time to update you on the progress that has taken place over the last few months. Undoubtedly you now know that the Company has been put into the Expert market designation which means that our stock is only eligible for Unsolicited Quotes only. We are working hard to rectify this situation. We would like to assure our shareholders that whether or not we are successful in a reinstatement, we will do whatever is necessary to bring the company back to where it was prior to this unfortunate event. If we are unsuccessful in a full reinstatement, we will take the necessary step to bring us back to the position we were prior to Sept 28, 2021. This will require PMPG to have a 15(c) 211 filed by a Broker Dealer. As for the future we want to assure you that we are moving ahead with our plans, just as we have been doing since day one and are making progress. We are not taking this lightly or letting this bump in the road derail our resolve to make PMPG a leader in the Smart Roads and Cities Industry and with your patience.

ECONOMY ・ 4 HOURS AGO