Salman Khurshid's house in Nainital vandalised days after release of his new book, 21 people booked

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDGI (Kumaun) Neelesh Anand told ANI that several people have been booked in connection with the incident. "Rakesh Kapil and 20 others have been booked. Strict action will be taken against perpetrators," he said. Sharing pictures and videos on Facebook, Khurshid wrote, "I hoped to open these doors to...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salman Khurshid
Person
Shashi Tharoor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hinduism#Isis#Nainital#Ani#Congress#Hindutva#Islam#Union Ministers#Delhi Police
