On 9 November 2020, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their vaccine for Covid-19 was more effective than almost anybody had hoped, with more than 90% protection against the virus. The news sparked a strong rally in global stockmarkets. Many sectors such as airlines and retail that had been crushed by the closure of the global economy surged on hopes that the world would return to normal, as did broader groupings such as emerging markets and value stocks.

