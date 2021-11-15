ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Women’s hockey notebook: A ray of Sunshine, a long road back, and a dominant trip to Finland

By Habs Eyes On The Prize
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmerance Maschmeyer, Ann-Renée Desbiens, Finland, Ann-Sophie Bettez, Marie-Philip Poulin, Montreal, Canadiennes de Montréal, Geneviève Lacasse, Canadian Women's Hockey League, Mélodie Daoust. Between her time with Les Canadiennes...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Press-Republican

THE CHAMPS ARE BACK: Plattsburgh State women's hockey energized for new season

PLATTSBURGH — Six-hundred and nine days after the last NEWHL game was played in Plattsburgh, Plattsburgh State women’s hockey will open its 2021-22 Northeast Women's Hockey League season. There will be no shortage of veteran presence within the group to help guide the sophomores and first-years through their first season...
UC Daily Campus

Women’s Hockey Preview

The undefeated run may be over, but the University of Connecticut women’s hockey team will look to continue their hot start to the season as they take on the Boston University Terriers in a weekend series. The Huskies (8-1-0, 4-1-0 Hockey East) split the weekend as they lost to Merrimack...
goholycross.com

Women's hockey heads to Merrimack

The Holy Cross women's hockey team will travel to face Merrimack College on Saturday, Nov. 6. Puck drop at Lawler Arena is set for 4 p.m. Things To Know About The Crusaders (1-9-0, 0-6-0 Hockey East):. Holy Cross most recently competed against Maine on Oct. 29 and New Hampshire on...
MERRIMACK, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey Team#Olympics#Notebook#Canadiennes De Montr Al#Canadian#Women S Hockey League#Cwhl
WLUC

Slow start dooms Finlandia Women’s Hockey

MOORHEAD, Minn. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University women’s hockey team (0-4) lost 6-2 to Concordia-Moorhead (2-0), Saturday afternoon at the North Rink. Concordia-Moorhead made a shot at putting the game away early with three goals in the first seven minutes. Finlandia settled down and just missed on two shots. At...
MOORHEAD, MN
Trentonian

Princeton University women’s ice hockey thrilled to be back on ice

PRINCETON – The wait was worth it for the Princeton University women’s hockey team. Six-hundred and 22 days after their last regular season home game at historic Hobey Baker Rink – you can thank the Ivy League being one of the more extreme examples of the COVID shutdown and not playing at all last year for that – the Tigers turned in a dominant and complete 60-minute performance against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in their home opener on Friday night, using the first two career NCAA goals from freshman sensation Sarah Paul and 25 saves from senior goaltender Rachel McQuigge in a 4-1 victory.
PRINCETON, NJ
UC Daily Campus

Women’s Hockey: Huskies dominate Brown, improve to 11-1

Eager to build on their best start in program history, the University of Connecticut Women’s Hockey team welcomed out of conference opponent Brown to Frietas on Tuesday night. The Bears came into the matchup looking for their first win, sporting an 0-4-2 record. UConn went with a different look at...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
rpiathletics.com

No. 8 Quinnipiac Holds Off Women's Hockey

HAMDEN, Conn. – Taylor House scored the only goal of the game to lift the eighth-ranked Quinnipiac University women's hockey team to a 1-0 victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), on Saturday afternoon at Frank Perrotti Jr. Arena. With the win, the Bobcats stay unbeaten at 10-0-2 (4-0-0 ECAC Hockey), while the Engineers drop to 4-8-0 (2-4-0 ECAC Hockey).
HAMDEN, CT
Minnesota Daily

Gophers men’s hockey dominates Wisconsin in 4-1 win

In the 300th all-time border battle meeting, the No. 5 Gophers men’s hockey team dominated Wisconsin on the road Saturday night en route to a 4-1 win as they improve to 6-4 this season. “Good response by us tonight,” Gophers head coach Bob Motzko said. “We had a good look...
WISCONSIN STATE
nec.edu

Women's Ice Hockey Drops Season Opener

ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The New England College Women's Ice Hockey team fell in their 2021-22 season opener to Johnson & Wales University, 8-0, in New England Hockey Conference action, Friday Evening. THE BASICS. Score: Johnson & Wales 8, New England College 0. Records: Pilgrims (0-1-0, 0-0-0 NEHC) | Wildcats (3-0-0,...
chatsports.com

Long road trip has some plusses for Islanders

For a while, it looked like a black hole in the Islanders' schedule: This long, grueling 13-game road trip at the start of the season that saw them hopping from Florida to Vegas to Minnesota, and included a tour of two choice Canadian provinces. And though it’s not over yet...
NHL
chatham.edu

25 Years of Women's Ice Hockey @ Chatham

25 years ago, an all-women’s ice hockey team was founded at an all-women’s college in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It was the first collegiate varsity women’s ice hockey team in the state. In the years since, Chatham women’s ice hockey has lived through many eras, including several head coaches and both experienced and novice teams. Women’s ice hockey was initially founded as a club sport at Chatham during President Esther Barazzone’s tenure, thanks to her enthusiasm for the sport. In 1996, the team was elevated to varsity athletic status and became a NCAA Division III team. Because they were truly in a league of their own—being the only college varsity women’s hockey team in the area—they continued to play a variety of club teams until the sport caught on more widely, which as luck would have it, happened sooner rather than later.
PITTSBURGH, PA
brownbears.com

Women’s Hockey Set for Midweek Battle at UConn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Coming off a 3-3 tie on Saturday evening at Cornell, the Brown women's hockey team will hit the ice for a midweek matchup on Tuesday evening at UConn at 6:30 p.m. At 10-1 overall and 6-1 in Hockey East, the Huskies are receiving votes and sit just outside the top 10 of the latest USCHO Poll.
PROVIDENCE, RI
MyChamplainValley.com

Plattsburgh women’s hockey surges past Norwich

Maddie Norton’s first two collegiate goals bookended Plattsburgh’s win on Wednesday night. The first-year defender scored her first career goal on a second-period power play, and found the net again on the player advantage in the third to seal the 4-1 decision at Stafford Ice Arena. PSU forwards Nicole Unsworth and Annie Katonka added the […]
PLATTSBURGH, NY
hurstathletics.com

Men's Hockey Faces Holy Cross On The Road

Erie, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Men's Hockey team hits the road for their second road Atlantic Hockey series of the season. The Lakers make the trip to Holy Cross to take on the Crusaders. The Match Up. This will be the third and fourth times the two teams will match up this...
ERIE, PA
flamesnation.ca

A brief history of really long road trips

The Calgary Flames begin a seven game road trip on Thursday night when they face the Montreal Canadiens. The trip is the longest of the season and continues a trend of the Flames heading on one really lengthy trip per season (in most seasons). The longest trip in the past...
NHL
huntnewsnu.com

Northeastern Women’s Hockey: Dominant, but where are the fans?

At the historic Matthews Arena Oct. 24, the Northeastern women’s hockey team dominated the Holy Cross Crusaders to the tune of a 3-1 victory. While the play on the ice was electric, the atmosphere was not. At best, the crowd was sparse, with the NU student section, the DogHouse, less than 10% full and the majority of the other seats empty. The recorded attendance at this game was 702, but it felt like much less than that in the arena. At one point, the loudspeakers blasted crowd noise to emulate the sound of cheering fans, something that was not present at the game.
hurstathletics.com

Women's Hockey Back at the MIC this Week vs St. Lawrence

Erie, Pa --- The Mercyhurst University Women's Hockey team will be back on the ice at the Mercyhurst Ice Center this weekend after being off last week. The Lakers are set to host the Saints of St. Lawrence University for a two-game series. Game one will begin at 6:05 p.m on Friday while puck drop for game number two is scheduled for 2:05 p.m on Saturday.
ERIE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy