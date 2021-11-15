Women’s hockey notebook: A ray of Sunshine, a long road back, and a dominant trip to Finland

25 years ago, an all-women’s ice hockey team was founded at an all-women’s college in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It was the first collegiate varsity women’s ice hockey team in the state. In the years since, Chatham women’s ice hockey has lived through many eras, including several head coaches and both experienced and novice teams. Women’s ice hockey was initially founded as a club sport at Chatham during President Esther Barazzone’s tenure, thanks to her enthusiasm for the sport. In 1996, the team was elevated to varsity athletic status and became a NCAA Division III team. Because they were truly in a league of their own—being the only college varsity women’s hockey team in the area—they continued to play a variety of club teams until the sport caught on more widely, which as luck would have it, happened sooner rather than later.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO