CyrusOne Jumps on $15 Billion Deal with KKR, GIP to Go Private

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – CyrusOne stock (NASDAQ:CONE) surged 4.5% Monday as the company said it is selling itself to KKR (NYSE:KKR) & Co and Global Infrastructure Partners in a $15 billion all-cash deal. CyrusOne is a real-estate investment trust that designs,...

www.investing.com

Related
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
STOCKS
investing.com

Nasdaq Closes at New High as Earnings, Chip Rally Spur Tech Bulls

Investing.com – The Nasdaq closed at all-time highs Friday, as tech rallied on positive earnings and growing demand for growth sectors of the market amid jitters about the global economy as fresh Covid-19 lockdowns appear on the horizon in Europe. The S&P 500 fell 0.19%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average...
STOCKS
investing.com

Mammoth Energy Stock Gains After Winning EV Contract

Investing.com — Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) shares rose more than 20% Friday after it announced its subsidiary, Aquawolf, has been awarded a contract by a "major utility" to provide engineering and design services for the building electric vehicle charging station infrastructure. The contract is worth up to $5 million...
STOCKS
investing.com

Intuit Surges as It Blows Past Estimates, Raises Guidance

Investing.com – Intuit stock (NASDAQ: INTU ) soared 12% Friday as the company raced past estimates in the first quarter and raised its guidance. The company got more customers, raised prices and was able to sell more of higher-margin solutions to grow its revenue 52% year-on-year to $2 billion. The company’s $8.1-billion purchase of credit-score tracker Credit Karma also boosted revenue.
STOCKS
investing.com

Phunware Stock Gains on Initial Issue of PhunCoin

Investing — Mobile software company Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) told investors Friday that it will begin processing initial issuances of its cryptocurrency, aptly named PhunCoin. Phunware said the crypto, managed by PhunWallet, will be available exclusively on digital asset firm Securitize, a blockchain-enabled transfer agent registered with the SEC. Phunware shares...
STOCKS
investing.com

Kepler Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for ENGIE SA

Kepler Capital analyst Ingo Becker maintained a Buy rating on ENGIE SA (OTC:ENGIY) on Thursday, setting a price target of EUR17.5, which is approximately 31.23% above the present share price of $15.15. Becker expects ENGIE SA to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
STOCKS
investing.com

Nasdaq Eases From Record, But Growth Jitters Lift Tech

Investing.com – The Nasdaq eased from record highs Friday, but remained supported as investors piled into growth corners of the market like tech amid concerns about global growth following fresh lockdowns in Europe. The S&P 500 fell 0.08%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.73%, or 261 points, the Nasdaq...
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. shares mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.75%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were mixed at the close on Friday, as gains in the Technology , Consumer Goods and Utilities sectors propelled shares higher while losses in the Oil & Gas , Financials and Telecoms sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average...
STOCKS
investing.com

AmpliTech to More Than Triple Revenue Base with Spectrum Semiconductor Acquisition

Investing.com — Amplitech Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMPG) shares rose more than 20% after it announced Friday afternoon that it will acquire Spectrum Semiconductor Materials. AmpliTech is set to pay $8 million in cash for the semiconductor components company. In addition, an extra $1.5 million will be held in an escrow account until December 2022 to fund any purchase price or other adjustments, while they will also grant Spectrum 188,442 restricted shares of AmpliTech common stock.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Data center companies CyrusOne and CoreSite acquired in deals totaling $25B

Let’s start with the bigger of the two deals. KKR, a well-known private equity firm, and Global Infrastructure Partners, a company that invests in infrastructure companies like data centers, both saw fit to pay CyrusOne a 25% premium on its closing stock price of $72.57 per share back on September 27 under the terms of the deal.
BUSINESS
invezz.com

Is it time to invest in KKR as it teams up with GIP to buy CyrusOne?

KKR shares on Monday edged slightly lower despite agreeing to buy CyrusOne. The company has teamed up with Global Infrastructure Partners for the $15 billion deal. The all-cash deal represents a valuation of about $90.50 per share. On Monday, KKR & Co Inc. (NYSE:KKR) shares edged slightly lower after announcing...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

KKR, Global Infrastructure Buying CyrusOne for $11.5B

CyrusOne is being acquired for $11.5 billion, the second big sale in recent months of a real estate investment trust focused on data centers. CyrusOne is being acquired for $11.5 billion, the second big sale in recent months of a real estate investment trust focused on data centers. In August,...
MARKETS
Benzinga

KKR, GIP Agree To Acquire CyrusOne For $15B

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKR) and Global Infrastructure Partners agreed to acquire premier global data center REIT CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ: CONE) in an all-cash transaction valued at $15 billion, including the assumption of debt. The purchase price of $90.50 per share implies a 25% premium to CyrusOne's September 27...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

KKR and GIP to spend $15bn on CyrusOne

CyrusOne is set for a return to being a privately held company after global investment firms KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) announced a deal to buy the data center REIT out for $15bn. The all-cash deal will see the private equity players acquire all CyrusOne’s outstanding shares of common...
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Casper to go private after exhausting Q3 losses

Like most of us during this time of the year, Casper is going back to bed. The mattress startup is being taken private by private equity firm Durational Capital Management after an exhausting, almost-two-year stint on the NYSE. Why exhausting? Well, the company debuted on the public markets at $14.50/share...
MARKETS
irei.com

KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners to acquire data center REIT in $15b deal

KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) have plans to acquire CyrusOne, a global data center REIT, in an all-cash transaction valued at about $15 billion, including the assumption of debt. “KKR and GIP will provide substantial additional resources and expertise to accelerate our global expansion and help us deliver the...
BUSINESS

