Blink Charging Gets Bullish Upgrade From H.C. Wainwright

Shares of electric car charging company Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) rocketed to close 17.1% higher on Monday. You can thank an analyst at H.C. Wainwright for that. Shares of Blink got upgraded to buy with a $50 price target at investment banker H.C. Wainwright this morning, as described in a note covered on StreetInsider.com. As analyst Sameer Joshi explained, Blink is benefiting from "several positive developments," not least the passage of President Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes "approximately $7.5B" in funding for companies building out electric vehicle (EV) charging networks in the U.S.
