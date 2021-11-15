ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blink Charging Gets Bullish Upgrade From H.C. Wainwright

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com — Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares jumped 6% on Monday after H.C. Wainwright upgraded the stock to buy from neutral. Blink traded around $42.60 at midday. Analyst Sameer Joshi told investors in a...

The Motley Fool

Why Blink Charging Stock Soared 17% Today

Shares of electric car charging company Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) rocketed to close 17.1% higher on Monday. You can thank an analyst at H.C. Wainwright for that. Shares of Blink got upgraded to buy with a $50 price target at investment banker H.C. Wainwright this morning, as described in a note covered on StreetInsider.com. As analyst Sameer Joshi explained, Blink is benefiting from "several positive developments," not least the passage of President Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes "approximately $7.5B" in funding for companies building out electric vehicle (EV) charging networks in the U.S.
STOCKS
