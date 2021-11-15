ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NH

Random Act of Kindness at Rochester, New Hampshire Walmart Inspires Community

By Jadd
97.5 WOKQ
97.5 WOKQ
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Were you at the Walmart in Rochester around 1pm yesterday?. Because if you were, there's a chance that you either saw this random act of kindness happening live in front of your face, or didn't even know you were feet away from it happening. But it definitely inspired not only the...

wokq.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
97.5 WOKQ

These 50 Restaurants Closed in Maine and We Wish They Would Come Back

You can love something with your whole heart, but unfortunately, that doesn’t mean it'll stick around. Things come and go in life and our favorite restaurants are some of those things. The smell of a certain meal, the taste of a specific food, the memory of a cherished moment with friends and family around a table elicits a type of nostalgia in us that’s bittersweet.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Christmas Trees Look Pretty Hard To Come By This Year In Maine

I don't have a real Christmas tree. My wife and I loved it the first couple of years we lived together. Then it became like an albatross. We'd argue over who's turn it was to water it. We'd be vacuuming up the quills for months afterward. So one year, after Christmas when trees were super-duper cheap, we took the plunge.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NH
Society
Rochester, NH
Food & Drinks
Rochester, NH
Lifestyle
State
New Hampshire State
City
Rochester, NH
97.5 WOKQ

A New Restaurant Opened in Michigan But It’s Located Inside a Barn From Maine

Can you believe there is a Fancy Restaurant in Michigan that is in a Maine Barn?. Sylvan Table is a high-end restaurant in Sylvan Lake, Michigan that features the farm-to-table in the freshest way possible. The restaurant is on a farm. When they say Farm to the table they mean walk outside and pick it super fresh. The food looks amazing, and the concept is cool but the building itself is a showstopper.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
97.5 WOKQ

A New Hampshire Hospital is Pleading with the Public for Help

Hospitals near and far are asking the public for their help. According to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire, yesterday (Tuesday, November 16) set a record for an all-time high of COVID-positive inpatients with 34. Tack having 8 COVID-positive employees on top of that, and needless to say they're exhausting their abilities both in staff and actual space.
DOVER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Service Credit Union Helping Those in New Hampshire Stay Warm

I am proud to be a customer of Service Credit Union. I like supporting businesses that give back to their community. This time of year, with Thanksgiving just around the corner, it’s time to feel grateful for what we have and help those that need a hand up. Service Credit Union has been busy packing “Stay Warm” bags according to wmur.com. Volunteers work to pack up things like mittens, hats, scarves, blankets, and anything else that can help keep someone warm when they have nowhere to sleep.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#New England#Random Act Of Kindness#Food Drink
97.5 WOKQ

Don’t Sleep on the Most Perfectly Flaky Cinnamon Bun from This Rochester, New Hampshire, Bakery

The Potter's House Bakery & Cafe opened in 2018 in Rochester, New Hampshire. They describe themselves as a modest, cozy, and unpretentious bakery. (I love that in a bakery!) According to their website, their owner Tim started baking at a very young age and opened his own bakery in Colorado at the ripe age of 19. He moved back to New England where he got even more experience working with local bakers. Now he and his wife serve up smiles in the form of sweet treats at their very own bakery in the Lilac City! (right behind Spaulding High School across the street from Wendy's) Potter's is open Tuesday-Sunday and the feedback they have received from the community is outstanding.
ROCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
97.5 WOKQ

2021 Light Up Contest Rules

2. Eligibility: Townsquare Media Inc. Giveaways (the “Giveaways”) are open only to individuals who are legal residents of the 48 contiguous states who are 13 years of age or older (18 or older if a resident of Maine). Employees of Townsquare Media Inc., their advertising or promotion agencies, those involved in the production, development, implementation or handling of Giveaways, any agents acting for, or on behalf of the above entities, their respective parent companies, officers, directors, subsidiaries, affiliates, licensees, service providers, prize suppliers any other person or entity associated with the Giveaways (collectively “Giveaway Entities”) and/or the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings and children) and household members (whether related or not) of each such employee, are not eligible. All U.S., federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. Void in Quebec, Puerto Rico and where prohibited by law.
HOBBIES
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy