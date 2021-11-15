Crypto In Major Banks And Securities Firms Is Inevitable, Citi Group Ex-CEO

Today, the crypto market has become mainstream with its adoption at an all-time-high. However, when Satoshi Nakamoto invented Bitcoin, he expected it to be truly decentralized. Today, a majority of the crypto market is centralized in one way or another. Even the Defi markets consist of several protocols which are highly centralized in nature. Hector DAO aims to change that with a truly decentralized ecosystem of its own. Hector DAO will also introduce algorithmic decentralized stable coins instead of using centralized ones such as USDT and USDC. HECTOR is a fork of OHM built on the Fantom network, allowing it to utilise the speed, security, and scalability that Fantom offers.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO