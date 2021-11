Speed, compete and the backbone of goaltending have taught us the early lessons of the Devils' season. The New Jersey Devils are in the groove of their 2021-22 NHL season. On this Friday, the team is coming off two major wins against strong opponents and it couldn't have come at a better time. The games against Florida and the New York Islanders felt like major identity-building, confidence-growing performances. And it's not just because of the W in the win column, it's because it feels as though the identity of the team is starting to come together. And together in the absence of two major pieces of the Devils' puzzle in Jack Hughes and Miles Wood.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO