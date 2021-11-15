Party Favor returns with sophomore album single, ‘Whenever You’re Around’

There have been no shortage of Kasbo remixes this year, as the producer shared a stellar, thoughtfully composed The Making of a Paracosm remix EP earlier this summer. And why should there be? Landing in Dancing Astronaut‘s the top five albums of 2020, Kasbo’s sophomore studio album purveyed some of the Swedish producer’s best work to date, so a grip of complementary remixes from top-notch talent like Just A Gent, Manila Killa, and more makes perfect sense. And while Chet Porter‘s late addition doesn’t count within the remix EP’s tracklist, the new bonus remix proves there’s still plenty of meat left on the Paracosm bone. Taking on “Hemma,” Chet Porter lays down a shimmering rework that continues to breathe new life into Kasbo’s groundwork originals.
