Party Favor returns with sophomore album single, ‘Whenever You’re Around’

Welcome to “Somebody Like You” release day. Before this goes any further, yes we’re aware that’s not the official title of Alesso’s two-year-old ID, but we need a moment to adjust after expectedly growing so attached to the fan-dubbed name. All jokes aside, the wait for the single—now formally known as “Somebody To Use”—has finally come to an end and it goes without saying that it’s permanently enshrined among some of the Swedish house legend’s all-time greatest work. While most grew to know “Somebody To Use” as a fixture in Alesso’s sets, the release has been split into a two-for-one early holiday gift, with Alesso signaling a more lighthearted house rendition as the presiding form and rebranding the live version into what’s now known as the original’s “Toxic Mix.”

